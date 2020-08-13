Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 13 August 2020, 11:50 AM

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a sales milestone of 40 lakh units for the Alto . According to the company, 76% of Alto customers choose the model as their first car. The Alto was introduced in the country in 2000.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Alto has been ranked as the number one selling car in India for the 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car. Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connection with our customers and has become a strong symbol of pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s favourite car.”

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is available in eight trims and six colours. The model is powered by an 800cc, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 47bhp and 69Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a CNG variant. The petrol and CNG variants return a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05kmpl and 31.56km/kg respectively.