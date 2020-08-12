Volvo offers XC40 T4 R-Design at a special price of Rs 36.90 lakh
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is now available at a special price of Rs 36.90 lakh (Rs 39.90 lakh without offer) along with complementary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh, under the ‘Hassle-Free Offer’. Volvo Car India has introduced the special offer on the occasion of India’s 74 Independence Day on 15 August.
Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India, said, “We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience.”
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is the first petrol offering in India in the entry-level SUV segment. Interestingly, the XC40 is the only vehicle in its segment to offer radar-based active safety features like City safety and steering assist to prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals up to speeds of 50kmph.
