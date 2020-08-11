Mahindra to price BS6 Marazzo at Rs 11.01 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 11 August 2020, 19:03 PM

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, the prices of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo have been revealed, starting at Rs 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana). The MPV was discontinued in April as the model did not comply with the BS6 emission norms.

The BS6-compliant Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit. The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Marazzo (all prices, ex-showroom, Telangana).

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs 11.01 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana). The model is available in three variants that include M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus across seven-seat and eight-seat versions.