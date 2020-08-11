Mahindra to price BS6 Marazzo at Rs 11.01 lakh
Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, the prices of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo have been revealed, starting at Rs 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana). The MPV was discontinued in April as the model did not comply with the BS6 emission norms.
The BS6-compliant Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit. The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Marazzo (all prices, ex-showroom, Telangana).
The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs 11.01 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Telangana). The model is available in three variants that include M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus across seven-seat and eight-seat versions.
