Skoda Auto opens third dealership facility in Bengaluru

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 11 August 2020, 19:06 PM

Skoda Auto inaugurates PPS Motors in Bengaluru, the third dealership facility in the City . The new state of the art dealership facility sports the new corporate identity and design as a part of Skoda Auto global redesigning process. The latest facility is a part of ‘India 2.0’ project, where the company plans to double its network penetration, and expand to 50 new cities over the next three years.

The newly launched PPS Motors is located at 219/11, Ramana Maharishi Road, Palace Orchards, Sadashivanagar, Bellary Road. The sales facility is spread over an area of 4,500 square feet and accommodates at least four cars on display. A dedicated service workshop, located at 35, Kranthikavi Sarvagna Road, Sreerampuram, Okaluipuram, is spread across 18,000 square feet and houses ten mechanical stations and body shop bays. With 75 trained personnel, PPS Motors has a capacity to service 5,500 plus vehicles per annum.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “To ensure preparedness for India 2.0 launches, we at Skoda Auto India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer centric aftersales solutions. Bangalore is a key market for us in South India, and we are confident that our partnership with PPS Motors will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Karnataka.”