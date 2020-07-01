Mahindra First Choice opens 34 new stores in just one day

Santosh Nair Wednesday 01 July 2020, 18:18 PM

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) has opened 34 new stores, mostly in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India on 30 June. Some of the cities include Ahmedabad, Agra, Azamgarh, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Mau, Nashik, Pondicherry, Roorkee and Trichy.

While metro cities continue to be held ransom by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and extended lockdowns, Tier 2 and 3 cities are comparatively less affected. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, people across the country are prioritising safe travel by opting to invest in a used vehicle. The attractive finance offers and lower monetary commitment also means there’s a spike in demand for pre-owned cars.

To sweeten the deal even further, and to address any hygiene or sanitisation concerns, the customer’s new purchase will be accompanied by a sanitation kit at the point-of-sale. The kit will include a pair of gloves, two face masks, a car disinfection spray, a hand sanitiser, and a manual that describes the process of sanitising the vehicle.