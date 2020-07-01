Honda to launch WRV facelift in India tomorrow
Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) will announce the prices of the upcoming WR-V tomorrow. Bookings for this updated vehicle have already begun in the country.
This new WR-V model will get updates to its exterior and the interior as well. Its fascia is redesigned with a new grille and new bumper. It will get projector headlamps along with more features. These include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Top-of-the-line variants are expected to get more equipment including an electric sunroof, LED headlamps, a front centre armrest and cruise control.
Honda will make the updated WR-V available in both petrol and diesel engines that now conform to BS6 norms. The 1.2-litre petrol engine might produce 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel is likely to have a power output of 98bhp and 200Nm. Both engines are expected to come mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Honda will announce the variant-wise pricing and all other specifications tomorrow and deliveries are expected to begin soon too.
