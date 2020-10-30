Mahindra Electric Treo Zor launched in India

Jay Shah Friday 30 October 2020, 09:55 AM

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. has launched the extended models of their new electric three-wheeler, the Treo Zor today. The Treo Zor was last showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. With the vehicle launched yesterday, it will be available in three variants - Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed priced at Rs 2.70 lakh, 3.08 lakh and Rs 2.73 lakh respectively. These cargo minis can be purchased from Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle dealerships starting from December, 2020.

The Treo series of electric three-wheelers was initially introduced in the year 2018 with two models - Treo and Treo Yaari in hard and soft-top options. Since then, Mahindra has sold 5,000 plus units of these electric three-wheelers, majorly in the form of eRickshaws. Moving to the newbie, the Mahindra Treo Zor is based on the same Treo platform but packs in a more powerful electric motor producing 8kW power and 42Nm torque with a claimed range of 125km. The motor is water and dust resistant and can take payloads upto 550kgs.

The Treo Zor now gets a clutch-less automatic transmission unlike the one in the earlier Treo. It balances itself on three 15-inch wheels and has a longer wheelbase of 2216mm. The body of the Zor is built with SMC panels making it dust and rust-free and easy to repair. Other features on this multi-tasker includes spare wheel provision, economy and boost mode, lockable glove box, hazard indicator and reverse buzzer.

The Treo Zor can be charged using a simple 15Amp wall socket in three to five hours. It comes with a standard warranty of three years / 80,000kms with a service network of 140 plus dealerships. With this launch, the Treo Zor shall be first and foremost with an electric motor in its segment and will compete against the Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX (diesel) in terms of power, dimensons and payload.

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kms on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs. The new Treo Zor is set to significantly enhance our customers’ savings up to ₹60,000+ / year helping them fulfil their dreams and aspirations and thereby redefine last mile delivery.”