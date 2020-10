Toyota India inaugurates its first regional stockyard in Guwahati

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 30 October 2020, 16:45 PM

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota India has inaugurated its first regional stockyard in India, located at Guwahati. The stockyard, which stands to benefit dealers in the northeast states, will reduce delivery time from the current waiting period of 13 days to a maximum of two days.

According to the company, the new stockyard will enhance distribution efficiency, reduce inventory costs, and turnaround time for dealer working capital, besides facilitating TKM dealers to meet customer requirements faster. It will also allow the dealers to focus on the core areas of sales and after-sales to meet customer requirements.

Commenting on the new initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season. We have been witnessing growing demand from this region over the years as more and more customers are preferring to buy Toyota vehicles due to its world-class quality and reliability. In line with our customer-first approach, we have been expanding our sales and service network in this region to enhance our services to our customers. At the same time, we are also strengthening our processes and enhancing manpower capability at dealerships to address the growing market requirements. It is our constant Endeavour to innovate new ways of reaching our customers, with the launch of the stockyard, bringing home a Toyota will now become easier and faster. We want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their tremendous faith in the Toyota brand over the years.”

In the last two years, Toyota opened two new 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) outlets, one in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and the other in Imphal in Manipur. The brand has also inaugurated a Pro-Service centre located at Jorhat in Assam.