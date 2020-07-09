Lamborghini unveils limited edition Sian Roadster

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 09 July 2020, 16:39 PM

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster has been unveiled, only 19 units of which will be sold. Each unit of the Sian Roadster, all of which have been accounted for, will be personalised by the brand’s Ad Personam department.

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster seen in the images here is painted in a shade of Blu Uranus, while the interior is finished in White with Blu Glauco detailing and new air vents produced via 3D printing which also allows customisation of the customer’s initials.

Lamborghini Sian Roadster rear profile

While most of the design elements of the new Lamborghini Sian Roadster remain similar to its hard-top sibling, the model features active cooling vanes on the rear, the operation of which is triggered by the reaction of smart-material elements to the temperature generated by the exhaust system, causing them to rotate and providing a cooling solution. Just so you know, all 19 units of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster have been spoken for.

Lamborghini Sian Roadster interior

Propelling the Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the same 6.5-litre V12 engine paired to a 48V electric motor. The combined power output stands at 808bhp, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 350kmph.