BS6 compliant Honda Civic diesel launched in India at Rs 20.74 lakh

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 09 July 2020, 15:02 PM

Honda has launched a BS6 compliant version of the diesel Civic with prices starting at Rs 20.74 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The diesel Civic line is available in the VX and ZX variants and across five colour options.

Powering these variants of the Civic is Honda’s BS6 compliant 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel unit producing 118bhp/300Nm. This engine is offered only with a six-speed manual. In terms of interior and exterior appearance, there’s no difference between the petrol and diesel-powered models apart from the badging at the rear. You get all the features of the VX and ZX trim levels of which the latter is a top-spec variant with offerings like lane watch camera, power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting. 17-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, curtain airbags and rain-sensing wipers.



Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Goel, Senior vice president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market. With the introduction of the BS6 diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic , our entire sedan lineup will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers. The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure.”

Prices for the BS6 Honda Civic diesel (ex-showroom Delhi)

Honda Civic diesel VX- Rs 20.74 lakh

Honda Civic diesel ZX- Rs 22.34 lakh