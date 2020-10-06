Hyundai hikes Creta price up to Rs 61,900; introduces a new base 'E' petrol variant

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 06 October 2020, 18:32 PM

Launched earlier this year, the new Hyundai Creta prices have been hiked across petrol and diesel engine options. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new base ‘E’ variant, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This new base variant is priced at Rs 9,81,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of price hike, the 1.5-petrol EX manual variant is now costlier by Rs 61,900. While, the other petrol and diesel variants witness a hike of Rs 11,900. Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The SUV offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and three Traction Control Modes - Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The newly revised prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Hyundai Creta are as follows -

1.5-litre MPi petrol

MT E – Rs 9,81, 890

MT EX – Rs 10,60,900 (hiked by Rs 61,900)

MT S – Rs 11,83,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

MT SX – Rs 13,57,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

IVT SX – Rs 15,05,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

IVT SX (O) – Rs 16,26,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol

DCT SX – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

DCT SX (DT) – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

DCT SX(O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

DCT SX(O) (DT) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

1.5-litre CRDi diesel

MT E – Rs 9,99,000

MT EX – Rs 11,60,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

MT S – Rs 12,88,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

MT SX – Rs 14,62,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

MT SX (O) – Rs 15,90,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

AT SX – Rs 16,10,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

AT SX (O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)