Hyundai hikes Creta price up to Rs 61,900; introduces a new base 'E' petrol variant
Launched earlier this year, the new Hyundai Creta prices have been hiked across petrol and diesel engine options. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new base ‘E’ variant, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This new base variant is priced at Rs 9,81,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
In terms of price hike, the 1.5-petrol EX manual variant is now costlier by Rs 61,900. While, the other petrol and diesel variants witness a hike of Rs 11,900. Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The SUV offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and three Traction Control Modes - Snow, Sand, and Mud.
The newly revised prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Hyundai Creta are as follows -
1.5-litre MPi petrol
MT E – Rs 9,81, 890
MT EX – Rs 10,60,900 (hiked by Rs 61,900)
MT S – Rs 11,83,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
MT SX – Rs 13,57,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
IVT SX – Rs 15,05,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
IVT SX (O) – Rs 16,26,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol
DCT SX – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
DCT SX (DT) – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
DCT SX(O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
DCT SX(O) (DT) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
1.5-litre CRDi diesel
MT E – Rs 9,99,000
MT EX – Rs 11,60,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
MT S – Rs 12,88,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
MT SX – Rs 14,62,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
MT SX (O) – Rs 15,90,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
AT SX – Rs 16,10,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
AT SX (O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)
Similar News
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 3 - 5.13 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 5.12 - 7.35 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Verna
- ₹ 9.31 - 15.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Jazz
- ₹ 7.5 - 9.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 7.95 - 12.3 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda All New City
- ₹ 10.9 - 14.65 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Venue
- ₹ 6.75 - 11.63 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Creta
- ₹ 9.99 - 17.2 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
- ₹ 5.07 - 8.29 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Verna
- ₹ 9.31 - 15.1 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Tucson
- ₹ 22.3 - 27.03 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Elite i20
- ₹ 5.6 - 9.41 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi