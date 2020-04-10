Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG priced at Rs 6.62 lakh

Desirazu Venkat Friday 10 April 2020, 19:45 PM

A CNG compatible version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in two variants- Era and Sportz, and they have been priced at Rs 6.62 lakhs and Rs 7.16 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The Grand i10 Nios is currently the only car in the segment to offer this bi-fuel option and that too across two variants of the model.

Nios CNG priced at Rs 6.62 lakh

This bi-fuel version of the Grand i10 Nios is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 68bhp/95Nm as compared to the standard petrol’s 81bhp/114Nm. It is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG tank capacity is 60-litres while the petrol tank is 37-litres. There are no changes to the car in terms of exterior and interior design as well as the feature list as compared to the standard petrol powered variants.