Hyundai Creta continues to be the bestselling SUV in the country

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 06 May 2021, 21:10 PM

Over the last few months, Hyundai Creta has been an undisputable bestselling SUV in the country. Riding high on its success, the Creta has once again emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country with 12,463 unit sales in April 2021. Kia Seltos takes second place with 8,086 unit sales in India last month, followed by the Mahindra Bolero in the third rank with 6,152 unit sales.

In terms of cumulative sales in India, the Hyundai Creta ranks sixth in the table of top-25 cars sold in India in April 2021. Overall the car sales in the country have marginally dropped due to the second wave of COVID-19. That said, with states working on a war footing and situations showing signs of improvement, car sales are likely to improve in the days to come.

The other popular selling models from Hyundai that have made it to the top-25 list are - the Grand i10 Nios (11,540 units), Venue (11,245 units), and the Elite i20 (5,002 units). The SUV is available in three BS6 engine options, which include - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT).