Honda Cars India to voluntarily replace 77,954 fuel pumps in select models

Santosh Nair Saturday 17 April 2021, 12:30 PM

Honda Cars India has announced its campaign to voluntarily replace the fuel pump in 77,954 units of its select models in India. Honda officials disclosed to the media that the fuel pumps installed in the vehicles (below image) may contain defective impellers, which could over time, result in the engine stopping or not starting.

While the company added that owners are being contacted individually, they also confirmed that the component replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner, beginning 17 April 2021.

As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with an appointment to avoid inconvenience.

Honda customers can also check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting the 17-character alpha-numeric vehicle identification number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).