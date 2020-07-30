Electric Hummer teaser image released ahead of September launch

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 30 July 2020, 20:19 PM

The GMC Hummer EV has been teased once again and this time around quite a few details have emerged from the latest video. The general silhouette of the vehicle indicates that it stays true to the original Hummer’s boxy lines.

It has also been revealed that the electric Hummer will be offered as a full four-door model (with boot mounted spare wheel) as well as in pickup truck format. It’s expected to get a 745 kWh motor and will be one of the first vehicles to make use of GM’s Ultium long range battery pack. Finally, it will be offered with the current highest level of fast charging currently possible.