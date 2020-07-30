Kia Sonet official sketches revealed ahead of world premiere

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 30 July 2020, 13:20 PM

Kia Motors has released official interior and exterior sketch images of its upcoming compact SUV, the Sonet. The concept was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the production model is set for a world premiere on 7 August. Kia claims that the upcoming Sonet compact SUV will get many first-in-segment features.

In line with Kia’s distinctive design DNA, the Sonet combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance. Overall, the made-in-India compact SUV projects an aggressive stance with a rugged appeal.

Kia Sonet sketch rear

As for the interior, the Kia Sonet will get a smooth and sweeping dashboard, along with minimalistic centre console to offer easy access to the new features. The cabin is designed to offer both youthful and luxurious appeal. The company further claims that the cabin is designed to maximise the driver and passenger comfort. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving. Taking center stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

Kia Sonet sketch dashboard

In terms of safety, the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags - front, side and curtain protection for the occupants.

Speaking on the occasion, Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation, said “We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India.”