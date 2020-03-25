BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift launched at Rs 7.76 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 25 March 2020, 14:39 PM

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift has been discreetly launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model is available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O).

Design updates to the BS6 Bolero facelift from Mahindra include a redesigned fascia with a new bumper, new grille and new headlamps. Feature highlights of the model include static bending headlamps, fog lamps, rear washer and wiper and fabric seats. Also on offer will be a Driver Information System with features such as distance travelled, distance to empty, gear indicator, door ajar indicator and digital clock with day and date.

BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift interiors

The facelifted Mahindra Bolero is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp at 3,600rpm and 210Nm of torque between 1,600-2,200rpm. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.