BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on 15 October
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on 15 October. The new entry-level model from BMW will be positioned below the 3 Series. The 2 Series Gran Coupe was also spotted testing in India earlier this year. Upon launch, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine.
Feature highlights of the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include the signature kidney grille, all LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, engine start-stop button, electrically adjustable front seats, and cruise control.
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The latter will be tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the former produces 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard.
