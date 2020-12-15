BharatBenz introduces attractive financing options for customers

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 15 December 2020, 20:13 PM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), manufacturer of the made-for-India brand BharatBenz, has formalized Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with 18 leading banks/NBFCs to deliver greater financing flexibility and convenience. DICV has signed MoUs with banks across the country part of the company’s customer-centric approach and commitment to providing a hassle-free buying experience. Adequate finance schemes have long been a key challenge for the CV industry and the impact of COVID-19 has made it even more difficult to secure loans.

New and existing customers can avail support from leading banks including ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sundaram Finance, YES Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tata Capital Financial Services, Shriram Transport Finance, SREI Equipment Finance Limited, PKF Finance, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, J&K Bank, AU Small Finance Bank Limited and Karnataka Bank. As part of the MoUs, the banks will evaluate the financial needs of the buyer and develop appropriate financing packages. Daimler’s own captive financing brand, Daimler Financial Services India, will also continue to provide finance options to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyakam Arya, CEO and Managing Director DICV, said, “As many CV customers are currently facing financing hurdles, MoUs such as these add substantial choice and value. On behalf of DICV, I would like to thank all these financial institutions for their assistance in providing viable finance options to our BharatBenz customers. These competitive financing solutions will help our customers to grow their business.”