All-women crew built MG Hector 50,000th unit rolls off production line

Jay Shah Thursday 25 February 2021, 19:36 PM

MG Motor India has built its 50,000th unit of Hector at its Vadodara plant with an all-women crew. The team led end-to-end production of the SUV which involved panel-pressing of sheet metal, post-production test runs, welding, and paint jobs.

Presently, the carmaker employs 33 per cent women in its workforce and aims to attain 50 per cent gender diversity in the future. MG says that it is working closely with the local authorities near the facility and has encouraged many young women to work in a safe and secure environment at the MG plant.

2021-mg-hector

Speaking on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG has always been a progressive brand with diversity, community, innovation, and experiences as our cornerstones. We believe that it is something that has broadened our perspective as a brand and unlocked efficiencies in every aspect of our business operations. The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing. We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad.”

MG launched the updated Hector last month at a starting price of Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). It features a tweaked front bumper, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, dual-tone beige and black upholstery, and Hinglish (Hindi+English) voice command support for the infotainment system. To know more about it, click here.

In a recent event, MG also introduced a new CVT transmission on the Hector’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol powertrain which produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. The same engine can also be had with a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque is offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox. To know more about the new CVT transmission, click here.