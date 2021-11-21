2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is due in India on 7 December

German automaker Volkswagen has made an official announcement that it will be launching the new Tiguan facelift in India on 7 December 2021. This second-generation facelift was unveiled worldwide in mid-2020 and it brought various updates to the model in terms of design and features. That said, the Tiguan second generation was introduced here in 2017 for the first time.

The refreshed Tiguan features a newly designed front end, including new Matrix LED headlamps and daytime running lights that resemble the Golf’s unit, grille, bumper and the reshaped bonnet. In addition, Volkswagen has also tweaked the rear of the SUV, including the rear lights and bumper. Apart from that, the Tiguan features a new set of alloy wheels between 17 and 19-inches.

On the inside, the most significant changes come as the new steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, the upgraded infotainment touchscreen and redesigned centre console. The brand offers a new 10.25-inch digital instrument panel along with an eight-inch infotainment unit. The cabin also gets multi-zone temperature control, LED ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad and a Harmon and Kardon sound system. Besides, the new Tiguan will also come with an advanced driver assistance system suite.

The biggest update in the India-bound Tiguan will be in the form of the powertrain. Since Volkswagen does not offer diesel engines, this new Tiguan facelift will be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. In addition, Volkswagen is very likely to offer 4Motion all-wheel drive too.

Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

