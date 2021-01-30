Volkswagen India introduces Sarvottam 2.0 customer experience program

Jay Shah Saturday 30 January 2021, 16:24 PM

Volkswagen India has introduced the Sarvottam 2.0 customer experience initiative under its India 2.0 project. With this campaign the German car manufacturer aims at strengthening and making the brand, its people, network, products, and services more accessible to its customers.

The company states that for the last 12 months, it has been reviewing the entire customer purchase and ownership journey in the country. Based on this research, Volkswagen will work on meeting and improving customer expectations. For making its people more accessible, the brand says that they have begun to train their frontline personnel to make them more customer oriented. A new AV chat platform has also been introduced to provide anytime and anyplace access for customers.

The company is also expanding its digital online sales and service channel to provide wide range of experience like choosing a car, finance, insurance, and booking a service appointment.

Commenting on the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the launch of Sarvottam 2.0, we take a big step towards bringing together our strategic initiatives for strengthening the relationship with customers. We intend to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that’s digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected and provides curated solutions to our customer’s requirement. We, at Volkswagen India, certainly believe that these initiatives along with a strong SUV product portfolio will result in a long-term and aspirational relationship with customers in India.”