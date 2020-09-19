UK Spec Skoda Octavia gets a new 1.0 TSI e-TEC mild hybrid engine

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 19 September 2020, 11:28 AM

The UK spec fourth-generation Skoda Octavia now gets a new 1.0 TSI e-TEC mild hybrid (mHEV) engine option. The new engine comes mated to a seven speed DSG gearbox as standard. This is the brand’s first mHEV or mild hybrid powertrain and is available in two variants - SE First Edition, and the fleet-focussed SE Technology. Both the variants are available in Hatch as well as Estate styles.

The vehicle gets a 48-volt system which is powered by a 48-volt Li-ion battery and a combined belt-driven starter-alternator. This enables the new Octavia to coast with the engine completely switched off for extended periods, with the electric motor maintaining power to essential systems like the car’s power steering. The mild hybrid system can also recover energy during braking and store it in the battery and support the combustion engine by providing it with an electric boost. A direct current converter (DC-DC) converts the voltage from the 48-volt battery to the 12 volts required for the vehicle’s electrical system.

The e-TEC’s hybrid technology further enhances the efficiency of the Octavia’s 107bhp 1.0 TSI engine. The three-cylinder unit features a lightweight aluminium crankcase and pistons. The connecting rods are well balanced to ensure that the engine doesn’t require a balancing shaft as the other three-cylinder engines. It also features a turbocharger with variable vane geometry and operates using the fuel-efficient Miller cycle, in which the maximum torque is available 35 per cent earlier than in conventional processes. Coated cylinder liners increase the efficiency of both the engines, while an injection pressure of up to 350 bar ensures lower hydraulic losses and a reduced fuel delivery rate. This saves on weight and claims to help in improving the efficiency.

The new e-TEC model will be joined at a later date by an iV plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, which will also be available in sporty vRS iV form.