Two new cars to be launched in India this week

Nikhil Puthran Monday 14 September 2020, 20:03 PM

The automotive industry is gradually picking up pace with new product launches. The two new launches for this week are – the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic and the much-awaited, all-new Kia Sonet. The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic is due for launch in India on 17 September and its deliveries will commence from 18 September, 2020. The Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September.

The upcoming Skoda Rapid TSI automatic will be available in five variants - Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT, and the Ambition AT. Although the vehicle is expected to be offered with familiar feature and design elements, it is believed that the vehicle might receive a few interior details from the Matte Concept, which was last seen at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Mechanically, the Skoda Rapid AT will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. The six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will deliver a fuel economy of 16.24kmpl. The safety feature list will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, climate control with rear vents, power windows, power mirrors, and height adjustment.

The Kia Sonet gets a signature tiger nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The crown jewel LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme and offer a muscular road presence. The rear section gets heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates for a distinctive appeal. The crystal cut alloys offer a premium and sporty appeal.

The Kia Sonet will be available in two petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre T-GDI, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available in two power tunes. The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 81bhp at 6,300rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 117bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available in a six-speed iMT and a seven-DCT option. The 1.5 CRDI WGT engine with a six-speed manual transmission produces 97bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. The 1.5-litre CRDI VGT engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm.