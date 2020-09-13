Toyota launches 'Respect Package' for Urban Cruiser customers

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 13 September 2020, 09:30 AM

In the view of overwhelming response from the customers to the opening of bookings of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the company has announced the ‘Respect Package’. The package offers an early-movers advantage for customers who have pre-booked the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser. The customers who have booked the Urban Cruiser before the official launch of the product (before seeing the vehicle or the price), will enjoy ‘a no-cost periodic maintenance’ for up to two years or 20,000kms, whichever comes earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. Customer trust and brand loyalty spur us to push ourselves harder to deliver the Urban Cruiser to them on time. The all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser introduces the customers to Toyota’s SUV design and world-class after-sales experience. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule.”

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by a new K-Series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will be available in both manual transmission and automatic transmission options. All automatic variants will be equipped with an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator. Bookings for the upcoming compact SUV is open against a token amount of Rs 11,000.