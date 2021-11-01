Mahindra XUV700 ‘Gold Edition’ handed over to the Javelin ace Sumit Antil

Mahindra commenced official deliveries of the most sought-after car of 2021, the XUV700, a couple of days ago. As a commendation, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medalist Sumit Antil was awarded the XUV700 Gold Edition.

The Gold Edition of the XUV700 was built specially in order to honour Indian paralympian Sumit Antil for bagging the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. As a part of this edition, the SUV gets a Midnight Black paint job, and is based on the top-of-the-line AX7 trim that comes with all the bells and whistles.

The Gold Edition features a gold-finished grille, logo, XUV700 lettering and more importantly, a ‘68.55’ numeric badge on the boot which is the throwing distance in javelin by Sumit Antil. In addition to the golden embellishment outside, the seats and the dashboard also get decorative gold stitching.

The XUV700 is sold out for 2021 as Mahindra has received 65,000 reservations for the car. The first 50,000 bookings were made within just a few hours of the carmaker starting the reservations earlier last month. That said, Mahindra aims to deliver about 14,000 units of the XUV700 by 14 January 2022.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700