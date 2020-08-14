Mahindra to unveil new Thar in India tomorrow

CarTrade Editorial Team Friday 14 August 2020, 18:46 PM

The second-generation Mahindra Thar will be unveiled tomorrow. Christened the Thar and launched in 2010, this new car will be the latest iteration of Mahindra’s classic SUV and will see it get an updated design, feature list to appeal to a wider buyer base.

Mahindra is expected to offer the Thar with diesel power at the time of launching the car with both manual and automatic transmission options. However, Mahindra is also expected to offer petrol-powered Thar at a later date to expand the reach of the SUV.

Spy images show that the second-generation Thar will retain the classic silhouette but with modern design elements like projector headlamps, LED DRLs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Spy images of the interior reveal features like leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls and a climate control system.

They are likely to price it in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Here it will be a unique offering in the segment of cars populated by the likes of the Hyundai Verna , Honda City , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks as well as the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross .