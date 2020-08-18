Kia Sonet Compact SUV - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 18 August 2020, 21:52 PM

Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV is due for launch in India next month. The production-ready model of the compact SUV was recently unveiled. This time around, ahead of its official launch, we reveal the full details of the upcoming Kia Sonet. The upcoming Kia Sonet will be available in multiple variants, such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

Exterior

The Kia Sonet gets the signature tiger nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The crown jewel LED headlamps reiterates the ‘Wild by Design’ theme and offer a muscular road presence. The rear section gets heartbeat LED tail lamps and dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates for a distinctive appeal. The crystal cut alloys offer a premium and sporty appeal. The upcoming Sonet sub-four metre SUV will offer electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligeny blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. The dual-tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

Interior

The Kia Sonet gets a smooth and sweeping dashboard, along with minimalistic centre console to offer easy access to the new features. The compact SUV gets several first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights and ventilated front seats. Additionally, the vehicle gets first-in-world Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection and best-in-segment boot space of 392-litres.

Engine

The Kia Sonet will be available in two petrol engine options - 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre T-GDI, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available in two power tunes.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 81bhp at 6,300rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This petrol engine is available in HTE, HTK and HTK+ variants.

The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 117bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. This engine is available in six-speed iMT and seven-DCT option. The iMT option is available in HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ variants, while the DCT option is available in HTK+ and GTX+ variants.

The 1.5 CRDI WGT engine with a six-speed manual transmission produces 97bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. This engine option is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

The 1.5-litre CRDI VGT engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The automatic diesel engine is available in two variants, HTK+ and GTX+.

Safety and Features

The Kia Sonet will get six airbags with ESC, HAC and VSM. Additionally, the vehicle offers wireless smartphone charger and UVO Connect, advanced connectivity with 57 smart features like AI voice command, OTA map updates and more. The compact SUV also offers multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport) and traction control.