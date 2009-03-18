  • Type your location
      Tata rolls out its first Nano

      CarWale Team

      Wednesday 18 March 2009,14:05 PM IST

      The first Tata Nano was rolled out in Tata Motors Pantnagar plant. The 1 lakh fame car will be officially launched on 23rd March in Mumbai.

      The car will be available across Tata showrooms in Mumbai and could be booked from mid-April. Tata is expected to accelerate the production of the Nano once the Sanand plant in Gujarat is ready by 2010.

      Tata even plans to come out with a diesel variant of the Nano and introduce a new sedan called the Prima next year.

      Tata | Nano | first Nano | Nano pictures

