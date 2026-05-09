2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift First Drive Review

Introduction

The SUV space in India is arguably the most fiercely contested segment in the market today. Every manufacturer worth its badge has a horse in this race, and the bar for what buyers expect in terms of features, performance, and value keeps rising with every new entrant. Volkswagen's answer to this segment has been the Taigun, a car that since its launch has carved out a reputation for doing things a little differently. It doesn't chase the competition with a long features list or loud styling. Instead, it makes its case quietly with build quality, driving dynamics, and a solidity that is distinctly European in character.

Now, Volkswagen has given the Taigun a facelift. Revised styling, fresh colour options, a reshuffled variant lineup, and a feature list that has been meaningfully upgraded. But the most significant change wears no badge and demands no attention at first glance. It is mechanical. A new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the older six-speed unit. That change, more than anything else, defines the story of this updated car. We drove the Topline variant with the 1.0 TSI and the new eight-speed automatic to find out how it all comes together.

Exterior

The Taigun facelift is an evolution in design, not a revolution and Volkswagen has been deliberate about that. The silhouette remains unchanged, which is the right call. The Taigun's clean, restrained proportions have always been one of its strongest suits in a segment that tends to favour busier, more aggressive design language. What has changed is concentrated at both ends of the car, and the updates are tasteful.

Up front, the bumper has been reworked with a sharper, more structured look. A new lower diffuser section adds visual width, and the fog lamp housings have been neatly integrated into the revised bumper design. The LED headlamps feature new internals with a revised daytime running light signature, and on the Topline and above, a slim light band stretches across the full width of the front fascia connecting the two headlamps. It is a small addition but one that gives the front a more cohesive, premium appearance particularly at night.

On the side profile, the changes are minimal. The Taigun retains its clean flanks with minimal creasing, and the Topline rides on dual-tone diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels that are among the better-looking wheel designs in this segment. The wheel arches are finished with black cladding that adds a hint of ruggedness without overdoing it. Silver roof rails sit neatly on the roofline and round off the side view well.

At the rear, the tail lamps have new internals and now feature a welcome and goodbye animation, a detail that has quickly become a calling card for Volkswagen's India lineup. The rear bumper gets the same silver accent treatment as the front, and the overall rear design feels tidy and well-resolved, if not dramatically different from before.

Two new exterior colours join the palette - Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey and both look more interesting in person than they do in press images. The Taigun is now available in nine colour options in total, giving buyers a reasonable range to choose from. In the Wild Cherry Red of our test car, the Taigun cuts a particularly sharp figure.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Taigun and the quality of materials and fit and finish immediately set the tone. The cabin feels solidly put together, with panel gaps that are tight and consistent, and surfaces that feel premium to the touch. The brown and black colour scheme on the Topline adds a sense of warmth to the interior without feeling overdone.

The headline addition inside is the new 10.24-inch digital driver’s display which is a significant step up from the smaller unit in the previous generation. It is crisp, customisable, and makes the cabin feel thoroughly up to date. It pairs with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and runs a clean, intuitive interface. The 'Hello Volkswagen' voice assistant handles infotainment and climate commands capably, and reduces the need to interact with the touchscreen while on the move.

The Topline also gets electric adjustment and ventilation for both the driver and co-driver seats, a genuinely useful addition in Indian conditions where a parked car under summer sun turns the cabin into something close to an oven. The panoramic sunroof comes with a summer function that limits heat build-up when the car is stationary, which is more than just a marketing feature. A digital sound package with an amplifier and subwoofer rounds out the cabin experience, and the audio quality is a noticeable step above the base system.

Illuminated VW logos front and rear add a premium touch at night, and the welcome and goodbye animation on the tail lamps is the kind of detail that owners tend to appreciate long after the novelty should have worn off.

That said, there are gaps. The rear camera resolution is underwhelming for a car at this price point — average in daylight, and only acceptable after dark. The HVAC controls remain touch-based without haptic feedback, which makes them less intuitive to operate on the move. Rivals in this segment also offer features the Taigun still does not - a 360-degree camera, ADAS, rear window blinds, a branded audio system, and rear seat massage, which is something the Taigun's cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, actually provides. These are not deal-breakers for every buyer, but they are omissions that are harder to overlook as the competition raises the bar.

Engine and Powertrain

The 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, and now comes paired with a new eight-speed Aisin automatic gearbox, replacing the older six-speed Aisin unit. Volkswagen's primary motivation for the switch was emission compliance, with the improved efficiency reflected in a claimed fuel economy figure of 19.54 kmpl, a meaningful number for a petrol automatic in this class.

In real-world use, the eight-speed makes its presence felt in the right places. In the city, the gearbox feels composed and unhurried. First gear pulls away smoothly without the tendency to lurch forward, the progression is measured, and the shifts are seamless. In stop-and-go traffic, the Taigun is easy to manage, and the flat torque curve of the 1.0 TSI means light throttle inputs are sufficient to keep pace with urban traffic without constantly working the engine. The paddle shifters respond promptly when called upon, adding a degree of driver involvement that is appreciated.

Out on the highway, the combination of a relaxed torque curve and a gearbox that knows how to exploit it makes the Taigun feel more capable than its numbers suggest. At 100 kmph, the engine sits at approximately 2,000 rpm in eighth gear, broadly similar to where the older six-speed settled at the same speed. The headline improvement, then, is not in top-end gearing but in the refinement and smoothness of the overall experience. Cabin noise at highway speeds is well suppressed, and the engine settles into a relaxed, unhurried character that makes long drives genuinely comfortable. In mixed driving conditions, real-world efficiency in the 13 to 14 kmpl range is a reasonable expectation.

One caveat worth noting is the three-cylinder character of the engine, which remains present. Vibrations are perceptible on touchpoints at idle, and the engine note becomes coarser at higher revs, pointing to insulation that could be improved. It does not significantly detract from the experience, but it is something buyers should be aware of.

For those who want more performance, the 1.5-litre TSI is available on the GT Plus variants, producing 148bhp and 250Nm, paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic, the manual having been discontinued due to low demand. It also gets Active Cylinder Technology for improved efficiency. The 1.5 TSI DSG is a sharper, more engaging powertrain, and the performance difference is tangible. The price gap between equivalent automatic variants of the two engines is approximately Rs. 1.80 lakh. The 1.0 TSI is what most buyers will need, the 1.5 TSI is what some will want.

Ride and Handling

The Taigun's ride and handling setup is European in its philosophy and that means it will not suit every palate. At low speeds, the suspension is on the firmer side. Sharp ruts and broken road surfaces do filter through to the cabin, and the relatively modest cabin insulation means you hear the suspension working through the rough stuff as well, which amplifies the firm-ride impression. It is not uncomfortable, but it is a character that requires some acclimatisation, particularly for buyers coming from softer-riding rivals.

Build speed, however, and the Taigun comes into its own. Ride quality improves meaningfully as speeds increase, and on the highway the car settles into a planted, composed demeanour that is genuinely impressive. Body roll through corners is controlled without being stiff, the steering is accurate if slightly on the lighter side and the overall handling balance inspires confidence. The Taigun feels like a car that was engineered to be driven, not merely to transport occupants from one point to another.

Verdict

The Taigun facelift is a more complete version of a car that was already competent. The new eight-speed automatic gearbox is the single most meaningful upgrade, bringing improved refinement and efficiency to the 1.0 TSI without altering the car's fundamentally pleasant character. The feature additions on the Topline - electric and ventilated seats, the larger digital cockpit, the panoramic sunroof address the areas where the previous generation felt the most heat from its rivals. And the styling updates, while measured, keep the Taigun looking fresh and purposeful.

The gaps, however, remain real. The absence of ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a branded audio system at this price point are omissions that the competition is increasingly making difficult to justify. The rear camera quality and the touch-based HVAC controls are execution-level misses that should have been addressed in a facelift.

For the money, the Topline is the sweet spot of the lineup, priced between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.17 lakh ex-showroom depending on the gearbox choice. It brings together the most meaningful feature additions the facelift offers, in a package that is well-rounded enough for most buyers. Those on a tighter budget will find the Highline Plus, priced at Rs. 14.30 lakh, a sensible step down. And for buyers with performance as a priority, the GT Plus with the 1.5 TSI DSG remains the driver's choice in the lineup.

The Taigun has never been the loudest car in the room. It has always let the experience do the talking. The facelift keeps that tradition intact and sharpens the argument just enough to matter.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun