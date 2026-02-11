    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Ebella First Drive Review

            Vikrant Singh

            Vikrant Singh

            Wednesday 11 February 2026,12:00 PM IST

            Introduction

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Front View

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is Toyota’s first all-electric car in India, and it enters an already crowded and highly competitive segmeant. Rivals include the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Curvv EV, and the recently introduced Kia Clavis EV. So the Ebella doesn’t just need to be good, it needs to stand out.

            After spending over half a day driving it in and around Bangalore, one thing is clear: the Ebella is a mixed bag. It gets some things right, but also misses out in areas that matter. The Ebella, then, isn’t for everyone. The question is: Is it for you?

            Exterior

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Left Front Three Quarter

            The Ebella’s design is clean and modern, but not particularly distinctive. And that could be a challenge in a segment where visual appeal often drives purchase decisions. That said, it does have a sporty stance. Muscular front fenders, pronounced rear haunches, sloping roofline, 18-inch wheels, and usable ground clearance give it an athletic look. It appears compact and contemporary, but lacks the strong visual identity or drama that many EV buyers now expect. At the rear, connected tail lamps add some flair to an otherwise conservative design.

            The Ebella looks good, just not memorable.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Left Rear Three Quarter

            Interior and Features

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Dashboard

            Inside, the layered dashboard layout adds some visual interest compared to Toyota’s other mass-market models, but the overall execution remains conservative rather than futuristic. The integrated display unit for the infotainment system and driver information screen follows current trends, but the display quality, graphics, and interface feel basic compared to rivals. Cabin material quality is also below the segment benchmark, with some plastics feeling noticeably low-rent.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Rear Seats

            The cabin feels less roomy than expected, especially at the rear. The all-black theme, small window area, and sloping roofline contribute to this impression. Space itself isn’t a problem, though: Knee and shoulder room at the rear, for instance, is sufficient for three adults. Rear-seat comfort has two limitations, nonetheless. The headroom for taller occupants is tight. And, there is no thigh support to speak of due to the high floor. The cushioning of the seat itself is comfortable, but long-distance comfort overall may be affected.

            Up front, things are much better. The driving position is comfortable and is easy to get right courtesy of the adjustable seat and steering column. Furthermore, the wide-opening doors and manageable sill height make ingress and egress easy for both rows. Boot space, meanwhile, is modest. The high loading lip and limited vertical storage under the parcel tray mean it’s best suited for light luggage rather than extended road trips.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Bootspace with Parcel Tray/Retractable

            Top Features

            •Powered driver seat

            •Ventilated (cooled) front seats

            •Single-zone climate control

            •Multifunction steering wheel

            •Integrated display unit combining:

            •Infotainment touchscreen

            •Driver information display

            •Fixed glass roof (skyroof-style, non-opening)

            •Sliding rear seats

            •Reclining rear seats

            •40:20:40 split-folding rear seats

            •Level 2 ADAS

            •Connected car technology

            •Seven airbags

            •Full-LED light package

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Infotainment System

            Engine and Powertrain

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Engine Shot

            The Ebella is offered with two battery options, including a 61kWh pack on this top-spec variant we drove. This powertrain produces 170bhp and 193Nm. And, Toyota claims a range of nearly 550km, which is competitive.

            On the road, the powertrain feels smooth and well-calibrated. Throttle response is linear and predictable, making the car easy to drive in traffic, especially for those transitioning from ICE vehicles. Low-speed drivability is particularly good. Performance is brisk rather than exciting, but strong enough for effortless overtakes. Refinement levels are impressive, with only mild motor whine under hard acceleration and virtually no vibrations.

            If outright performance isn’t the priority, the Ebella’s smoothness and usability make it one of the better everyday EV powertrains in the segment.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Left Front Three Quarter

            Ride and Handling

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Wheel

            This is where the Ebella truly shines.

            Unlike many electric SUVs that feel heavy and reluctant to change direction, the Ebella feels surprisingly agile. It responds well to steering inputs, handles quick lane changes confidently, and maintains composure through flowing corners. Body roll is well controlled, and while the steering lacks feedback, it is accurate and predictable. Braking performance is equally reassuring. The transition between regenerative and mechanical braking is smooth, and pedal feel remains consistent.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Right Side View

            Ride quality strikes a good balance. There’s a slight firmness to the suspension, but it absorbs bumps well and maintains composure over rough surfaces. The damping stands out in particular, allowing the car to handle speedbreakers and rumblers at higher speeds than necessary with ease.

            Ride and handling are easily the Ebella’s strongest attributes, and its biggest differentiator.

            Conclusion

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Right Side View

            So, should you buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella?

            There are three clear reasons to consider it. First, the Toyota badge for added snob value. Second, the rear seat is genuinely usable for three passengers in terms of knee and shoulder room. Third, and most importantly, if you like driving, chances are you can’t do better than the Ebella in this segment.

            On the flip side, the design lacks presence, interior quality feels average, feature list isn’t class-leading, and the boot space is limited. The cabin also doesn’t feel as airy or premium as some rivals.

            As we said at the start, the Ebella isn’t for everyone. The question is: Is it for you?

            Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
            ToyotaUrban Cruiser Ebella ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser Ebella | Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Reintroduced in India; Limited to 41 Units

            Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Reintroduced in India; Limited to 41 Units

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/25/2026 11:24:35

            The special edition returns following strong demand for the previous Willys 41 model, which had sold out within a week of launch.

            India-spec Mercedes CLA EV Unveiled, Bookings 10 March onwards

            India-spec Mercedes CLA EV Unveiled, Bookings 10 March onwards

            By Dwij Bhandut02/24/2026 16:57:34

            The CLA EV will be positioned as an entry-spec Mercedes-Benz electric.

            New MG PHEV SUV Spotted Testing in India

            New MG PHEV SUV Spotted Testing in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/23/2026 15:38:27

            The heavily camouflaged test vehicle is believed to be based on the global Wuling Starlight 560 SUV and was recently seen near Vadodara in Gujarat, close to the company’s manufacturing facility in Halol.

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launches in India, Priced at Rs. 46.99 Lakh

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launches in India, Priced at Rs. 46.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/21/2026 09:07:07

            Positioned as the brand’s new flagship SUV, the Tayron R-Line combines performance, luxury, and advanced technology in a three-row format.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched at Rs. 9.69 Lakh

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched at Rs. 9.69 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/20/2026 18:12:35

            Tata Motors has launched the updated Punch EV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 9.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The electric micro SUV is offered in Smart, Adventure, and Empowered variants.

            New Tata Punch India Launch Tomorrow

            New Tata Punch India Launch Tomorrow

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/19/2026 14:36:40

            This marks the first major update for the electric SUV since its introduction, and the refreshed model is expected to bring cosmetic revisions and feature enhancements.

            Nissan Gravite Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.65 Lakh

            Nissan Gravite Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.65 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/19/2026 08:05:24

            Positioned as a seven-seater MPV, the Gravite marks the beginning of the brand’s renewed product offensive in the country.

            Featured Cars

            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 5.65 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 8.09 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Audi SQ8

            Audi SQ8

            ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 9.50 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            Mercedes-Benz CLA

            Mercedes-Benz CLA

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            Isuzu Hi-Lander

            Isuzu Hi-Lander

            ₹ 21.05 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 8.09 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            ₹ 46.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 5.65 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 13.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI