Toyota Ebella First Drive Review

Introduction

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is Toyota’s first all-electric car in India, and it enters an already crowded and highly competitive segmeant. Rivals include the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Curvv EV, and the recently introduced Kia Clavis EV. So the Ebella doesn’t just need to be good, it needs to stand out.

After spending over half a day driving it in and around Bangalore, one thing is clear: the Ebella is a mixed bag. It gets some things right, but also misses out in areas that matter. The Ebella, then, isn’t for everyone. The question is: Is it for you?

Exterior

The Ebella’s design is clean and modern, but not particularly distinctive. And that could be a challenge in a segment where visual appeal often drives purchase decisions. That said, it does have a sporty stance. Muscular front fenders, pronounced rear haunches, sloping roofline, 18-inch wheels, and usable ground clearance give it an athletic look. It appears compact and contemporary, but lacks the strong visual identity or drama that many EV buyers now expect. At the rear, connected tail lamps add some flair to an otherwise conservative design.

The Ebella looks good, just not memorable.

Interior and Features

Inside, the layered dashboard layout adds some visual interest compared to Toyota’s other mass-market models, but the overall execution remains conservative rather than futuristic. The integrated display unit for the infotainment system and driver information screen follows current trends, but the display quality, graphics, and interface feel basic compared to rivals. Cabin material quality is also below the segment benchmark, with some plastics feeling noticeably low-rent.

The cabin feels less roomy than expected, especially at the rear. The all-black theme, small window area, and sloping roofline contribute to this impression. Space itself isn’t a problem, though: Knee and shoulder room at the rear, for instance, is sufficient for three adults. Rear-seat comfort has two limitations, nonetheless. The headroom for taller occupants is tight. And, there is no thigh support to speak of due to the high floor. The cushioning of the seat itself is comfortable, but long-distance comfort overall may be affected.

Up front, things are much better. The driving position is comfortable and is easy to get right courtesy of the adjustable seat and steering column. Furthermore, the wide-opening doors and manageable sill height make ingress and egress easy for both rows. Boot space, meanwhile, is modest. The high loading lip and limited vertical storage under the parcel tray mean it’s best suited for light luggage rather than extended road trips.

Top Features

•Powered driver seat

•Ventilated (cooled) front seats

•Single-zone climate control

•Multifunction steering wheel

•Integrated display unit combining:

•Infotainment touchscreen

•Driver information display

•Fixed glass roof (skyroof-style, non-opening)

•Sliding rear seats

•Reclining rear seats

•40:20:40 split-folding rear seats

•Level 2 ADAS

•Connected car technology

•Seven airbags

•Full-LED light package

Engine and Powertrain

The Ebella is offered with two battery options, including a 61kWh pack on this top-spec variant we drove. This powertrain produces 170bhp and 193Nm. And, Toyota claims a range of nearly 550km, which is competitive.

On the road, the powertrain feels smooth and well-calibrated. Throttle response is linear and predictable, making the car easy to drive in traffic, especially for those transitioning from ICE vehicles. Low-speed drivability is particularly good. Performance is brisk rather than exciting, but strong enough for effortless overtakes. Refinement levels are impressive, with only mild motor whine under hard acceleration and virtually no vibrations.

If outright performance isn’t the priority, the Ebella’s smoothness and usability make it one of the better everyday EV powertrains in the segment.

Ride and Handling

This is where the Ebella truly shines.

Unlike many electric SUVs that feel heavy and reluctant to change direction, the Ebella feels surprisingly agile. It responds well to steering inputs, handles quick lane changes confidently, and maintains composure through flowing corners. Body roll is well controlled, and while the steering lacks feedback, it is accurate and predictable. Braking performance is equally reassuring. The transition between regenerative and mechanical braking is smooth, and pedal feel remains consistent.

Ride quality strikes a good balance. There’s a slight firmness to the suspension, but it absorbs bumps well and maintains composure over rough surfaces. The damping stands out in particular, allowing the car to handle speedbreakers and rumblers at higher speeds than necessary with ease.

Ride and handling are easily the Ebella’s strongest attributes, and its biggest differentiator.

Conclusion

So, should you buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella?

There are three clear reasons to consider it. First, the Toyota badge for added snob value. Second, the rear seat is genuinely usable for three passengers in terms of knee and shoulder room. Third, and most importantly, if you like driving, chances are you can’t do better than the Ebella in this segment.

On the flip side, the design lacks presence, interior quality feels average, feature list isn’t class-leading, and the boot space is limited. The cabin also doesn’t feel as airy or premium as some rivals.

As we said at the start, the Ebella isn’t for everyone. The question is: Is it for you?

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

Toyota | Urban Cruiser Ebella | Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella