Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus First Drive Review

Introduction

Tata is reinvigorating the entry-level EV segment with a new iteration of its Tiago EV hatchback. Along with its ICE siblings, this is the most major upgrade for Tata's entry-level electric model since its launch in early 2022. The upgrades see it get a new exterior design, interior upgrades, and modern colour schemes. But is that enough to re-inject life into a section of cars whose buyers have now moved on to SUV-styled vehicles? Let's find out.

Exterior

The biggest change on the outside is a completely new face with many intricate design elements. This combined with the full-LED headlamps and large Tata logo give the hatchback a completely new face. In profile, you can see that whilst the Tata has upgraded the car significantly, it has also retained the essence of the Tiago giving a connecting identity to the new car. At the rear, in this top-spec model, you get the large light element along with new full-LED tail lamps. Finally, the new colour schemes are very appealing and give the hatchback a fresh, vibrant lease of life.

However, as the EV range doesn't get alloy wheels as a part of the package. There are no options yet for proper alloy wheels; instead, you get aero-designed wheel covers that look rather conservative in what is otherwise a very colourful package.

Interior and Comfort

It's a similar story on the inside of this Tiago EV. The overall essence of the car has been retained but with new elements to bring the car into the modern age. Like the ICE version, this too has a dual-tone cabin of grey fabric over black plastics and that's done well to add to the car's appearance in terms of it being an EV. However, the light-coloured cabin elements are highly susceptible to getting soiled easily in daily use.

Whilst there are no changes in overall dimensions, the car remains decently spacious for a vehicle of this size, and the driver will find that everything falls easily to hand. The second row is a bit tighter and can accommodate two people easily but three will be a squeeze, with the middle occupant having to contend with the AC vents and charging port.

The boot space at 242 litres is what you get on the ICE Tiago and here too you can fit a decent number of bags. What's more, the seatback folds down for additional storage space. The loading lip is slightly high but the boot as a whole is wide and with the second row down, significantly deep.

Features

The top-of-the-line Creative Plus variant brings a host of modern tech, though it is a bit of a mixed bag. The new digital instrument cluster is a good addition to the dashboard but it desperately needs a much stronger backlight, as it becomes quite hard to read under direct sunlight. A standout feature is the 360-degree camera system which is very effective, has a blind-spot monitor, and is a luxury addition in this part of the market. The central infotainment screen is loaded with a lot of features and functions well, though it does exhibit some noticeable lag during operation.

Other features on this top model include connected-car technology, full-LED light package, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, power-folding mirrors, automatic IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlights. It looks more than obvious that Tata has spent a big part of this car's upgrade budget on the feature list and we can see that Tata has moved the goal post in terms of segment expectations.

Engine and Powertrain

The 24kWh battery pack is quite a likeable unit, delivering quick responses when you need them. Performance is especially sharp in 'S' (Sport) mode and you should pretty much keep it in that setting for enthusiastic driving, as the standard drive mode can feel rather lethargic but is useful when you need to inch around in bumper-to-bumper traffic. If you mash the throttle, there is an easy, instant availability of electric torque that zips you ahead of traffic.

The regenerative braking setup is very effective, providing solid engine-braking-like deceleration that helps recuperate energy efficiently. Whilst fast-charging capability is available to juice up the battery quickly on the go, the car could still do with a bit more real-world range for longer journeys. That said, Tata's generous battery warranty will go a long way in building long-term trust for buyers hesitant about switching to electric. Whilst what is provided is generally effective, we expected that Tata would have offered at least one model with the new battery packs that are being offered with the Punch micro-SUV. This would have upped the value proposition of the car significantly once again in terms of raising the bar in the segment.

Ride and Handling

When it comes to road manners, the steering is light and effortless, making the Tiago EV incredibly easy to manoeuvre through tight spots. Its inherently zippy nature means it is easy to park and easy to squeeze in and out of tight urban spaces, aided by a driving position that makes it easy to judge the car's outer dimensions.

The ride quality is highly impressive; the suspension settles quickly after a bump and is fully capable of taking bad roads in its stride without tossing occupants around. Ground clearance is not an issue with two passengers on board, but be careful when the car is fully loaded with five adults and luggage, as it may scrape over taller, poorly-designed speed humps. Finally, the overall NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) insulation could be better, as wind noise and road roar do seep into the cabin at motorway speeds.

We also liked the more involved regeneration on offer with the highest setting moving to the point of intrusion, and will surely be more than enough to add charge back to the battery pack over longer distances.

Verdict

Tata has made good upgrades and done just enough to bring the Tiago EV into the modern age. It has successfully raised the bar for what consumers should expect from an entry-level EV in terms of features and daily usability. It does suffer from some software lag on the screen, a few missing convenience features, and minor fit and finish issues but overall it remains a highly commendable attempt from a storied brand like Tata.

The entry-level electric vehicle segment undergoes a massive shift, proving that choosing an entry point into electric mobility does not have to mean compromising on quality anymore. With the Tiago EV Creative Plus, Tata aims to bring first-time EV buyers into the fold by offering a package loaded with decent features and enough space for daily duties.

The car is not without its flaws, though and this is evident in the NVH insulation, the lack of a bigger battery pack, poor visibility of the instrument cluster in direct sunlight, and the interior, which looks fantastic but will get dirty quite easily. The biggest rival for the Tiago EV is the MG Comet which is now starting to look long in the tooth thanks to its smaller battery pack and two-door-only design. The Tata Tiago range at the time of writing this review started at Rs. 7.41 lakh and topped out at Rs. 10.55 lakh (on-road Delhi) for the Creative Plus variant featured in this review.

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

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