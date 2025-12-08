Tata Sierra Turbo Petrol AT First Drive Review

Introduction

If you grew up around cars in the 1990s, the OG Sierra was that one SUV everyone quietly desired. Three doors, that massive wraparound glass, power windows, and a grumpy diesel engine, it was wildly ahead of its time. And even today, it still makes enthusiasts grin.

Fast-forward to 2025, and unless you have been living under a rock, you already know that Tata has brought the legend back from the dead. This time, it returns as a proper family SUV, nostalgia intact, modern essentials added in. But does it live up to the badge? Let’s find out.

Exterior

The new Sierra makes an impression the moment you lay eyes on it. The upright, squared-off stance instantly reminds you of the OG, only now it’s cleaner, sharper, and carries a subtle Land Rover-like maturity. The high bonnet adds presence, the grille looks confident, and the full-width LED DRLs give it a modern face.

Move to the side and the strongest call back appears. That wraparound-style rear glass reinterpretation. It’s sleeker, more premium, and easily the Sierra’s most recognisable design element. Chunky cladding and flush door handles add to its SUV attitude.

At the rear, the tail-lamps and clamshell tailgate deliver a rugged, boxy appeal. The whole SUV still carries a very concept-car vibe, and honestly, I like that Tata didn’t tone it down.

In terms of size, the Sierra is longer and wider than the Hyundai Creta, giving it noticeably more road presence.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Sierra feels like one of Tata’s most premium cabins yet. The airy layout, soft-touch materials, and those large windows give it a living-room-like sense of space. The front seats are broad and comfy, the rear bench offers excellent knee-room, a good recline angle, and strong under-thigh support.

Ergonomics are clean and intuitive, visibility is excellent thanks to the upright glass area, and storage solutions are practical for daily life. The boot is huge and proper, family-friendly.

Feature-wise, the top trims bring in the full TheatrePro triple-screen setup, a driver display, an infotainment unit, and passenger screen. You also get a panoramic roof, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, connected-car tech, and ADAS.

Lower variants switch to a dual-screen layout but still look modern and sorted.

Powertrain

The Sierra comes with multiple engine options. The highlight is the 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol delivering 158bhp and 255Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic.

There’s also a more affordable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 105bhp and 145Nm, available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Diesel lovers get Tata’s tried-and-tested 1.5-litre unit offering 116bhp and 260Nm in the MT and 280Nm in the AT.

Driving Experience

Slip behind the wheel of the Sierra, and the first thing you notice is how effortless it feels to drive for something this big and boxy. We drove the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic, and right from the get-go, it comes across as the friendliest engine–gearbox combination Tata has offered in a while.

Press the throttle and the turbo spools up early, giving you a clean, predictable wave of torque. There’s no sudden shove or hesitation, just a smooth, linear build-up of speed that suits city and highway driving equally well. The gearbox deserves a nod too. It is quick to respond, doesn’t second-guess itself, and avoids the typical low-speed jerkiness you might expect in this segment. Whether you are rolling through traffic or overtaking on an open stretch, the Sierra just gets on with it.

What genuinely surprised me, though, was the refinement. The cabin stays calm even when you push the engine, and vibrations are well-controlled. You sit high and wide with a clear, commanding view of the road, which instantly boosts confidence in tight spaces. And yes, manoeuvring it in the city is not as intimidating as it looks. The steering remains light at low speeds and makes U-turns and parking surprisingly stress-free.

Out on the highway, the Sierra settles into a relaxed rhythm. The steering weighs up nicely, and the suspension flattens most imperfections with that typical Tata maturity. Even with the big 19-inch wheels, the ride does not feel crashy or stiff. Instead, it absorbs bumps with a plushness that rivals many cars a segment above.

Push it harder around corners, and the tall body does lean, no escaping physics here. The soft suspension setup prioritises comfort, so enthusiastic cornering isn’t its strong point. But honestly, that’s not what the Sierra wants to be. It's a calm, composed cruiser with a big-car feel, not a sharp-handling SUV chasing lap times.

Braking performance is confidence-inspiring, visibility is brilliant thanks to the glasshouse, and overall, the Sierra feels like a car built for India’s real-world driving, imperfect roads, tight traffic, sudden potholes, long weekends away, all covered.

In short, the Sierra drives exactly how an everyday family SUV should, smooth, comfortable, confident, and easy-going, with just enough power from the turbo-petrol to make things fun when you want them to be.

Who Should Buy It and Why?

The Sierra is ideal for buyers who value design and presence above everything else. If you want something that stands out in a crowd of Creta, Grand Vitara, and Hyryder lookalikes, this is the SUV to buy.

It suits families who prioritise space, comfort, and a premium cabin. And if your preference leans towards a relaxed, comfy driving experience rather than outright sportiness, the Sierra fits perfectly.

Most importantly, if you want an SUV that feels special, both inside and out, the Sierra nails that brief.

Verdict

The new Sierra succeeds in delivering nostalgia while evolving the nameplate into something modern and desirable. It looks distinctive, feels premium, rides comfortably, and offers features that matter.

Yes, a few added features and a slightly tighter suspension would have elevated the package further. But as a whole, Tata has done a commendable job reviving an icon.

If you want a mid-size SUV that blends heritage, presence, and everyday practicality, the Sierra is now one of the most compelling choices in the segment.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra