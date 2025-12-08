    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Sierra Turbo Petrol AT First Drive Review

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 08 December 2025,11:00 AM IST

            Introduction

            If you grew up around cars in the 1990s, the OG Sierra was that one SUV everyone quietly desired. Three doors, that massive wraparound glass, power windows, and a grumpy diesel engine, it was wildly ahead of its time. And even today, it still makes enthusiasts grin.

            Tata Sierra Left Front Three Quarter

            Fast-forward to 2025, and unless you have been living under a rock, you already know that Tata has brought the legend back from the dead. This time, it returns as a proper family SUV, nostalgia intact, modern essentials added in. But does it live up to the badge? Let’s find out.

            Exterior

            Tata Sierra Left Side View

            The new Sierra makes an impression the moment you lay eyes on it. The upright, squared-off stance instantly reminds you of the OG, only now it’s cleaner, sharper, and carries a subtle Land Rover-like maturity. The high bonnet adds presence, the grille looks confident, and the full-width LED DRLs give it a modern face.

            Tata Sierra Right Front Three Quarter

            Move to the side and the strongest call back appears. That wraparound-style rear glass reinterpretation. It’s sleeker, more premium, and easily the Sierra’s most recognisable design element. Chunky cladding and flush door handles add to its SUV attitude.

            Tata Sierra Right Rear Three Quarter

            At the rear, the tail-lamps and clamshell tailgate deliver a rugged, boxy appeal. The whole SUV still carries a very concept-car vibe, and honestly, I like that Tata didn’t tone it down.

            Tata Sierra Rear View

            In terms of size, the Sierra is longer and wider than the Hyundai Creta, giving it noticeably more road presence.

            Interior and Features

            Tata Sierra Dashboard

            Inside, the Sierra feels like one of Tata’s most premium cabins yet. The airy layout, soft-touch materials, and those large windows give it a living-room-like sense of space. The front seats are broad and comfy, the rear bench offers excellent knee-room, a good recline angle, and strong under-thigh support.

            Tata Sierra Front Row Seats

            Ergonomics are clean and intuitive, visibility is excellent thanks to the upright glass area, and storage solutions are practical for daily life. The boot is huge and proper, family-friendly.

            Tata Sierra Steering Wheel

            Feature-wise, the top trims bring in the full TheatrePro triple-screen setup, a driver display, an infotainment unit, and passenger screen. You also get a panoramic roof, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, connected-car tech, and ADAS.

            Tata Sierra Infotainment System

            Lower variants switch to a dual-screen layout but still look modern and sorted.

            Powertrain

            Tata Sierra Engine Shot

            The Sierra comes with multiple engine options. The highlight is the 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol delivering 158bhp and 255Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic.

            There’s also a more affordable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 105bhp and 145Nm, available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

            Diesel lovers get Tata’s tried-and-tested 1.5-litre unit offering 116bhp and 260Nm in the MT and 280Nm in the AT.

            Driving Experience

            Tata Sierra Right Rear Three Quarter

            Slip behind the wheel of the Sierra, and the first thing you notice is how effortless it feels to drive for something this big and boxy. We drove the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol automatic, and right from the get-go, it comes across as the friendliest engine–gearbox combination Tata has offered in a while.

            Tata Sierra Right Front Three Quarter

            Press the throttle and the turbo spools up early, giving you a clean, predictable wave of torque. There’s no sudden shove or hesitation, just a smooth, linear build-up of speed that suits city and highway driving equally well. The gearbox deserves a nod too. It is quick to respond, doesn’t second-guess itself, and avoids the typical low-speed jerkiness you might expect in this segment. Whether you are rolling through traffic or overtaking on an open stretch, the Sierra just gets on with it.

            What genuinely surprised me, though, was the refinement. The cabin stays calm even when you push the engine, and vibrations are well-controlled. You sit high and wide with a clear, commanding view of the road, which instantly boosts confidence in tight spaces. And yes, manoeuvring it in the city is not as intimidating as it looks. The steering remains light at low speeds and makes U-turns and parking surprisingly stress-free.

            Tata Sierra Left Side View

            Out on the highway, the Sierra settles into a relaxed rhythm. The steering weighs up nicely, and the suspension flattens most imperfections with that typical Tata maturity. Even with the big 19-inch wheels, the ride does not feel crashy or stiff. Instead, it absorbs bumps with a plushness that rivals many cars a segment above.

            Push it harder around corners, and the tall body does lean, no escaping physics here. The soft suspension setup prioritises comfort, so enthusiastic cornering isn’t its strong point. But honestly, that’s not what the Sierra wants to be. It's a calm, composed cruiser with a big-car feel, not a sharp-handling SUV chasing lap times.

            Braking performance is confidence-inspiring, visibility is brilliant thanks to the glasshouse, and overall, the Sierra feels like a car built for India’s real-world driving, imperfect roads, tight traffic, sudden potholes, long weekends away, all covered.

            Tata Sierra Left Front Three Quarter

            In short, the Sierra drives exactly how an everyday family SUV should, smooth, comfortable, confident, and easy-going, with just enough power from the turbo-petrol to make things fun when you want them to be.

            Who Should Buy It and Why?

            The Sierra is ideal for buyers who value design and presence above everything else. If you want something that stands out in a crowd of Creta, Grand Vitara, and Hyryder lookalikes, this is the SUV to buy.

            Tata Sierra Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

            It suits families who prioritise space, comfort, and a premium cabin. And if your preference leans towards a relaxed, comfy driving experience rather than outright sportiness, the Sierra fits perfectly.

            Tata Sierra Right Front Three Quarter

            Most importantly, if you want an SUV that feels special, both inside and out, the Sierra nails that brief.

            Verdict

            The new Sierra succeeds in delivering nostalgia while evolving the nameplate into something modern and desirable. It looks distinctive, feels premium, rides comfortably, and offers features that matter.

            Tata Sierra Right Front Three Quarter

            Yes, a few added features and a slightly tighter suspension would have elevated the package further. But as a whole, Tata has done a commendable job reviving an icon.

            If you want a mid-size SUV that blends heritage, presence, and everyday practicality, the Sierra is now one of the most compelling choices in the segment.

            Pictures by Kapil Angane

            Tata Sierra
            TataSierra ₹ 11.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Sierra | Sierra

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:49:44

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 17:38:48

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/31/2025 12:24:55

            The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/30/2025 15:41:54

            The price adjustments are being made to align with rising costs and market conditions, and will vary depending on the specific product and variant.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/29/2025 16:43:03

            Tata Motors’ petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari have undergone Global NCAP crash tests, with results showing a contrast in adult and child occupant protection performance.

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:39:21

            The price increase will be implemented across the brand’s current model range, with hikes of up to around 3 per cent, depending on the specific vehicle and variant.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:30:54

            The electric hatchback’s refresh will be its first significant update since launch and is expected to bring visual and feature upgrades, while retaining the familiar hardware and battery options.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 58.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI