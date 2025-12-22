Tata Harrier Petrol First Drive Review

Introduction

We all love diesel cars. They are efficient, deliver strong torque, and have long been the default choice for highway runs and long-distance touring. But there are times when you want your SUV to feel quick off the line, responsive to throttle inputs, and genuinely punchy. Modern turbo petrol engines promise exactly that performance edge. And this is something Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, have never offered. Until now.

Before the year wraps up, Tata Motors has finally introduced petrol powertrains for both these SUVs. They use the same turbocharged direct injection engine that debuted in the Sierra earlier this year. In this review, we focus specifically on the Tata Harrier Petrol with the six-speed torque converter automatic, looking closely at performance, drivability, efficiency indications, NVH levels, and gearbox behaviour. Alongside the new engine, Tata has also added fresh features and introduced new variants and special editions to strengthen the Harrier’s overall proposition.

Exterior

On the outside, things remain largely unchanged, and the Harrier continues with the same silhouette and strong road presence it has always been known for. The bold stance, upright proportions, and muscular surfacing still give it a commanding appearance on the road.

What is new is the Nitro Crimson shade, which made its debut a few months ago on the Curvv and has now been added to the Harrier’s colour palette. It is a darker, more mature shade compared to the usual bright red, and when paired with the blacked-out roof, pillars, and wheels, it lends the SUV a noticeably sportier character. In fact, purely from a design standpoint, the Harrier has always appealed to me more than the Safari, and this new shade only strengthens that impression.

The colour update is accompanied by the introduction of a new top-spec Fearless Ultra variant, along with a Red Dark Edition. While Tata’s Dark Editions are familiar by now, the Red Dark adds subtle red accents to break the otherwise all-black monotony. You get red inserts around the headlamps, Dark branding on the fenders and front seat headrests, and red lettering for the Harrier badges on the tailgate and front doors.

Beyond cosmetic changes, keen observers will also notice a revised shape for the front and rear cameras. These now get integrated washers synced with the wiper function. It is a genuinely useful addition, especially in dirty driving conditions, although a dedicated button or infotainment option, instead of linking it to the wipers, would have made it even better.

Interior and Features

When Tata introduced the Harrier facelift two years ago, the interior theme varied depending on the variant. Back then, the top trim featured a rather bold yellow insert across the cabin. That has now been replaced by a more understated white and brown interior theme, which feels easier on the eyes and more premium. The seats also get white leatherette upholstery.

If that feels too plain, the Red Dark Edition offers a completely different experience with a full black cabin, Carnelian Red seats, red grab handles, and a black roof liner. It feels sportier and more dramatic, and will likely appeal to buyers who want their SUV to look and feel vibrant inside.

Tata has also made meaningful feature upgrades. All Type C charging ports now support 65-watt output, up from the earlier 45-watt units. The large 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system now benefits from Samsung Neo QLED technology and Dolby Atmos, both carried over from the Harrier EV. The display looks sharper, brighter, and more premium than before.

There are several convenience additions as well. The ORVMs now get a memory function and an auto dip function while reversing, something that was once limited to luxury cars. You now get a sliding centre armrest, and the tailgate can be electrically opened and closed with gesture support. These are all small changes, but do improve everyday usability.

It is worth noting, however, that most of these new features are limited to the top spec Fearless Ultra variant. The Harrier continues to be offered in Smart, Pure X, and Adventure X trims, with Dark Editions available on Adventure X and the Red Dark reserved for Fearless X.

Even otherwise, the Harrier remains well equipped with features such as a powered driver seat with memory, panoramic sunroof, winged rear headrests, wireless charging, and a JBL audio system.

Engine and Powertrain

This is where the story really gets interesting. The Harrier’s long-standing diesel-only lineup is now joined by a petrol engine shared with the Sierra. It is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol direct-injection unit producing 168bhp and 280Nm of torque, which is about 10bhp more than the Sierra, accounting for the Harrier’s size and positioning.

Tata also claims that the petrol version is nearly 80kg lighter than the diesel, is BS7 ready, E20 compliant, and capable of supporting higher fuel blends in the future. To understand real-world performance, we conducted a VBOX test on a flat, straight road in both City and Sport drive modes. The Harrier Petrol sprinted from 0 to 100kmph in 11.48 seconds in City mode, and a quicker 10.69 seconds in Sport mode.

Those who have driven the Sierra petrol will immediately recognise the engine’s character. It feels responsive in the mid-range, with smooth turbo spool up and linear power delivery. Unlike some turbo petrols that feel overly aggressive or rushed, this engine builds pace progressively, making it easy to drive both in the city and on the highway. Refinement levels are good, especially during relaxed cruising.

The six-speed torque converter automatic is tuned clearly for smoothness rather than outright quick shifts. Gear changes are seamless, but responses are not instant. There is a slight delay when you demand sudden acceleration, and the same behaviour is noticeable when using the paddle shifters. They function well enough, but do not deliver immediate reactions. NVH levels are well controlled for a turbo petrol of this size, although you can hear the engine when pushing hard.

Ride quality remains one of the Harrier’s strongest attributes. The suspension setup handles poor road surfaces confidently, and even over broken patches, cabin movement is well contained. Coming to efficiency, our time with the car was limited, so a full CarWale fuel economy test was not possible. However, during our 70 to 80km drive, the indicated mileage hovered around 9kmpl. This should not be treated as a reference figure, but it does offer a preliminary indication for mixed driving. Tata is yet to release the claimed ARAI fuel efficiency numbers, so a clearer picture will emerge with extended testing.

Conclusion

The petrol-powered Tata Harrier finally gives buyers a meaningful choice, especially those who prioritise refinement and occasional performance over diesel torque. The new engine broadens the Harrier’s appeal, while the added features and revised variant lineup enhance its modernity.

The Sierra may have been the first to introduce this TGDi powertrain, but its arrival in the Harrier and Safari changes the equation for larger SUVs as well. Tata now has a credible petrol option for buyers who previously had no alternative but to choose diesel.

As the market gradually shifts towards petrol and hybrid solutions, the Harrier Petrol positions itself as a strong contender for those seeking performance, comfort, and refinement in a midsize SUV. Prices are yet to be announced, and once revealed, they will play a crucial role in determining how competitive the Harrier Petrol is against other petrol-powered SUVs in the segment.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier