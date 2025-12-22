    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier Petrol First Drive Review

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 22 December 2025,04:16 PM IST

            Introduction

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

            We all love diesel cars. They are efficient, deliver strong torque, and have long been the default choice for highway runs and long-distance touring. But there are times when you want your SUV to feel quick off the line, responsive to throttle inputs, and genuinely punchy. Modern turbo petrol engines promise exactly that performance edge. And this is something Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, have never offered. Until now.

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

            Before the year wraps up, Tata Motors has finally introduced petrol powertrains for both these SUVs. They use the same turbocharged direct injection engine that debuted in the Sierra earlier this year. In this review, we focus specifically on the Tata Harrier Petrol with the six-speed torque converter automatic, looking closely at performance, drivability, efficiency indications, NVH levels, and gearbox behaviour. Alongside the new engine, Tata has also added fresh features and introduced new variants and special editions to strengthen the Harrier’s overall proposition.

            Exterior

            Tata Harrier Left Side View

            On the outside, things remain largely unchanged, and the Harrier continues with the same silhouette and strong road presence it has always been known for. The bold stance, upright proportions, and muscular surfacing still give it a commanding appearance on the road.

            What is new is the Nitro Crimson shade, which made its debut a few months ago on the Curvv and has now been added to the Harrier’s colour palette. It is a darker, more mature shade compared to the usual bright red, and when paired with the blacked-out roof, pillars, and wheels, it lends the SUV a noticeably sportier character. In fact, purely from a design standpoint, the Harrier has always appealed to me more than the Safari, and this new shade only strengthens that impression.

            Tata Harrier Rear View

            The colour update is accompanied by the introduction of a new top-spec Fearless Ultra variant, along with a Red Dark Edition. While Tata’s Dark Editions are familiar by now, the Red Dark adds subtle red accents to break the otherwise all-black monotony. You get red inserts around the headlamps, Dark branding on the fenders and front seat headrests, and red lettering for the Harrier badges on the tailgate and front doors.

            Tata Harrier Grille Camera Image

            Beyond cosmetic changes, keen observers will also notice a revised shape for the front and rear cameras. These now get integrated washers synced with the wiper function. It is a genuinely useful addition, especially in dirty driving conditions, although a dedicated button or infotainment option, instead of linking it to the wipers, would have made it even better.

            Interior and Features

            Tata Harrier Dashboard

            When Tata introduced the Harrier facelift two years ago, the interior theme varied depending on the variant. Back then, the top trim featured a rather bold yellow insert across the cabin. That has now been replaced by a more understated white and brown interior theme, which feels easier on the eyes and more premium. The seats also get white leatherette upholstery.

            If that feels too plain, the Red Dark Edition offers a completely different experience with a full black cabin, Carnelian Red seats, red grab handles, and a black roof liner. It feels sportier and more dramatic, and will likely appeal to buyers who want their SUV to look and feel vibrant inside.

            Tata Harrier Infotainment System

            Tata has also made meaningful feature upgrades. All Type C charging ports now support 65-watt output, up from the earlier 45-watt units. The large 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system now benefits from Samsung Neo QLED technology and Dolby Atmos, both carried over from the Harrier EV. The display looks sharper, brighter, and more premium than before.

            Tata Harrier Second Row Seats

            There are several convenience additions as well. The ORVMs now get a memory function and an auto dip function while reversing, something that was once limited to luxury cars. You now get a sliding centre armrest, and the tailgate can be electrically opened and closed with gesture support. These are all small changes, but do improve everyday usability.

            It is worth noting, however, that most of these new features are limited to the top spec Fearless Ultra variant. The Harrier continues to be offered in Smart, Pure X, and Adventure X trims, with Dark Editions available on Adventure X and the Red Dark reserved for Fearless X.

            Tata Harrier Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

            Even otherwise, the Harrier remains well equipped with features such as a powered driver seat with memory, panoramic sunroof, winged rear headrests, wireless charging, and a JBL audio system.

            Engine and Powertrain

            Tata Harrier Open Fuel Lid

            This is where the story really gets interesting. The Harrier’s long-standing diesel-only lineup is now joined by a petrol engine shared with the Sierra. It is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol direct-injection unit producing 168bhp and 280Nm of torque, which is about 10bhp more than the Sierra, accounting for the Harrier’s size and positioning.

            Tata also claims that the petrol version is nearly 80kg lighter than the diesel, is BS7 ready, E20 compliant, and capable of supporting higher fuel blends in the future. To understand real-world performance, we conducted a VBOX test on a flat, straight road in both City and Sport drive modes. The Harrier Petrol sprinted from 0 to 100kmph in 11.48 seconds in City mode, and a quicker 10.69 seconds in Sport mode.

            Tata Harrier Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            Those who have driven the Sierra petrol will immediately recognise the engine’s character. It feels responsive in the mid-range, with smooth turbo spool up and linear power delivery. Unlike some turbo petrols that feel overly aggressive or rushed, this engine builds pace progressively, making it easy to drive both in the city and on the highway. Refinement levels are good, especially during relaxed cruising.

            Tata Harrier Left Front Three Quarter

            The six-speed torque converter automatic is tuned clearly for smoothness rather than outright quick shifts. Gear changes are seamless, but responses are not instant. There is a slight delay when you demand sudden acceleration, and the same behaviour is noticeable when using the paddle shifters. They function well enough, but do not deliver immediate reactions. NVH levels are well controlled for a turbo petrol of this size, although you can hear the engine when pushing hard.

            Tata Harrier Right Side View

            Ride quality remains one of the Harrier’s strongest attributes. The suspension setup handles poor road surfaces confidently, and even over broken patches, cabin movement is well contained. Coming to efficiency, our time with the car was limited, so a full CarWale fuel economy test was not possible. However, during our 70 to 80km drive, the indicated mileage hovered around 9kmpl. This should not be treated as a reference figure, but it does offer a preliminary indication for mixed driving. Tata is yet to release the claimed ARAI fuel efficiency numbers, so a clearer picture will emerge with extended testing.

            Tata Harrier Right Rear Three Quarter

            Conclusion

            Tata Harrier Front View

            The petrol-powered Tata Harrier finally gives buyers a meaningful choice, especially those who prioritise refinement and occasional performance over diesel torque. The new engine broadens the Harrier’s appeal, while the added features and revised variant lineup enhance its modernity.

            The Sierra may have been the first to introduce this TGDi powertrain, but its arrival in the Harrier and Safari changes the equation for larger SUVs as well. Tata now has a credible petrol option for buyers who previously had no alternative but to choose diesel.

            Tata Harrier Front Door Handle

            As the market gradually shifts towards petrol and hybrid solutions, the Harrier Petrol positions itself as a strong contender for those seeking performance, comfort, and refinement in a midsize SUV. Prices are yet to be announced, and once revealed, they will play a crucial role in determining how competitive the Harrier Petrol is against other petrol-powered SUVs in the segment.

            Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

            Tata Harrier
            TataHarrier ₹ 14.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:49:44

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 17:38:48

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/31/2025 12:24:55

            The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/30/2025 15:41:54

            The price adjustments are being made to align with rising costs and market conditions, and will vary depending on the specific product and variant.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/29/2025 16:43:03

            Tata Motors’ petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari have undergone Global NCAP crash tests, with results showing a contrast in adult and child occupant protection performance.

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:39:21

            The price increase will be implemented across the brand’s current model range, with hikes of up to around 3 per cent, depending on the specific vehicle and variant.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:30:54

            The electric hatchback’s refresh will be its first significant update since launch and is expected to bring visual and feature upgrades, while retaining the familiar hardware and battery options.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 58.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI