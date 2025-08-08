    Recently Viewed
            Tata Harrier EV First Drive Review

            Sonam Gupta

            Sonam Gupta

            Friday 08 August 2025,14:12 PM IST

            Introduction

            The moment you hear the name Tata Harrier, you think of a strong, reliable SUV. It built a solid reputation with its ICE version, and now, Tata has brought it in an electric form. But the big question is, can the Harrier EV carry forward the same trust and excitement?

            We took the Tata Harrier EV through city traffic, open highways, and even broken rural roads, and the answers slowly began to unfold. Let’s dive into the full review to see if this electric SUV is the right one for your garage.

            Tata Harrier EV Front View

            Electric Motor and Performance

            The Harrier EV comes with a dual-motor AWD (All-Wheel Drive) setup. You get two battery pack options: 65kWh and 75kWh. Tata claims a range of 538km and 627km for its EVs. However, based on our real-world tests of previous Tata electric vehicles, we’ve consistently observed around 65 to 70 per cent of the claimed range. This suggests that the Harrier EV might also deliver a similar real-world range.

            It also features multiple regenerative braking levels, which work quite well. In Level One, it feels like a regular ICE car, but switch to Level Three, and it gives a near one-pedal driving experience, very useful in city traffic.

            As for charging, DC fast charging juices it up from 20 to 80 per cent in about 45 minutes. With home charging, expect longer charging times, which is fairly standard.

            Tata Harrier EV Left Side View

            Driving

            This is where the Harrier EV shines. Tata has upgraded the suspension, especially the multi-link rear setup, and it pays off. This EV glides over potholes and speed bumps smoothly.

            The steering feels nicely weighted, especially at lower speeds, which makes U-turns and parking easy. On highways, it gains weight and remains stable at high speeds.

            Tata Harrier EV Gear Selector Dial

            And yes, the Boost mode isn’t just a name. Switch from Eco to Boost and you’ll instantly feel that EV punch. Acceleration becomes sharper, overtaking is easy, and the thrill factor goes up!

            Tata Harrier EV Sunroof/Moonroof

            Interior

            Step inside, and the Harrier EV feels premium right away. A soft-touch dashboard, ambient lighting, and a well-designed dual-tone interior give it a very upmarket vibe.

            The central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster are modern and responsive. While this segment is getting more tech-heavy, Tata has kept the balance between looks and usability.

            That said, fit and finish could be better, we did notice a few panel gaps in some areas.

            Tata Harrier EV Dashboard

            ADAS features here are better polished compared to other Tata models. Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control worked well on Indian highways. Auto Park Assist is fun to use, though not always practical. A minor issue is the placement of the boot release and Summon mode buttons on the key fob – they’re too close together, making accidental boot openings likely.

            If you’re planning to buy a mid-size e-SUV that offers long range, comfort, and road presence, the Harrier EV is a solid choice.

            The rear seats are comfortable, boot space is generous, and overall, it suits a family of four to five people very well. Bonus points for the ADAS features, which have been tuned specifically for Indian driving conditions.

            Tata Harrier EV Rear View

            Verdict

            The Harrier EV will go up against the Mahindra XEV 9e and the MG ZS EV. Mahindra’s XEV 9e feels more futuristic in design and features. However, Tata scores high on service network, ride comfort, and the trust Indian buyers have in the brand.

            The Tata Harrier EV isn’t just an electric version of the ICE Harrier, it brings a refreshing experience of its own. It’s powerful, comfortable, and reliable, making it a strong contender in the electric SUV space.

            However, you should know that some minor glitches and fit-and-finish issues still exist. If you’re someone who can overlook these small imperfections in exchange for a solid overall package, then the Harrier EV makes a lot of sense.

            If you want an electric SUV that scores high on style, space, tech, and real-world range, the Harrier EV deserves a place on your shortlist.

            All Popular Cars