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            New Skoda Slavia First Drive Review

            Sagar Bhanushali

            Sagar Bhanushali

            Sunday 04 October 2026,12:00 PM IST

            Introduction

            There was a time when the sedan was the default choice for a family car. Then SUVs took over. The higher seating position, greater ground clearance, chunky tyres and imposing road presence gradually made the traditional three-box shape seem less relevant. The new Skoda Slavia, however, makes a strong case for reconsidering that assumption.

            The updated Slavia continues to be a proper sedan, but it has been engineered with Indian roads firmly in mind. With 179mm of ground clearance, high-profile tyres and suspension with enough travel to deal with broken surfaces, it offers much of the everyday usability buyers now associate with SUVs. What it cannot replicate is the commanding seating position. You sit lower in the Slavia, rather than on top of it.

            That distinction aside, the Slavia remains an appealing proposition for buyers who value the driving experience of a sedan. The 2026 update also brings a more comprehensive equipment list and, importantly, a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            Exterior

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Front Bumper

            The Slavia's exterior update is evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The basic shape remains familiar, but the changes give the sedan a sharper and more contemporary appearance.

            The front gets a redesigned grille, updated LED headlamps and fog lamps, while the bumpers have also been revised. At the rear, the LED tail lamps now feature sequential turn indicators. New 16-inch alloy wheel designs complete the visual changes. The result is a car that still looks unmistakably like a Slavia, but feels more polished than before. The long bonnet, relatively low stance, and balanced proportions give it a more purposeful road presence than many similarly priced crossovers.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Right Side View

            Interior

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Dashboard

            The Slavia's cabin continues to be one of its stronger points, particularly because the overall layout remains clean and driver-focused. The biggest changes are to equipment rather than the fundamental design. Depending on the variant, you get a 25.6cm touchscreen infotainment system and a 26.03cm Virtual Cockpit with turn-by-turn navigation, inbuilt connectivity and an AI assistant powered by Google Cloud.

            The most unusual addition is the rear-seat massager. It is an unexpected feature in a car of this type, but it is also the sort of thing that becomes difficult to dismiss once you have used it. The front seats are electrically adjustable and ventilated, adding to the Slavia's comfort-oriented character.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift 360-Degree Camera Control

            Another useful addition is the 360-degree camera. Its image quality could be better, but the additional camera views make positioning the car in tight parking spaces considerably easier. There is also an upgraded air-conditioning compressor, a seemingly mundane change that should prove more valuable in India's hot climate than some headline-grabbing features.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Second Row Seats

            Performance

            The biggest mechanical change is the replacement of the previous six-speed automatic with an eight-speed torque-converter unit on the 1.0-litre TSI. The engine itself remains the familiar three-cylinder turbo-petrol, and it continues to be one of the most likeable small-capacity engines in this segment.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

            The new automatic suits its character particularly well. At low speeds, the shifts are smooth and unobtrusive, while the gearbox generally selects the right ratio without excessive hunting. When you ask for more acceleration, it responds quickly enough, making the Slavia easy to drive in traffic without taking away from its ability to entertain when the road opens up.

            For those wanting more performance, the 1.5-litre TSI continues with the seven-speed DSG. The 1.0-litre, though, is arguably the more relevant engine for buyers prioritising everyday usability. It is refined enough for commuting, responsive enough for overtaking, and now paired with an automatic transmission that feels better suited to stop-and-go driving.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Side View

            Ride and Handling

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            This is where the Slavia makes its strongest argument for remaining a sedan. With 179mm of ground clearance, it is not especially vulnerable to the speed breakers, potholes, and broken surfaces that are an unavoidable part of Indian driving. The suspension also has enough travel to absorb rough sections without constantly feeling as though it is running out of room.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Wheel

            The tyres contribute to this as well, with enough sidewall to soften sharper impacts. The Slavia is not an off-roader, of course, but for the kind of roads most owners will encounter every day, there is little reason to be overly concerned about its lower body. In the city, the relatively compact width, good visibility, and 360-degree camera make the car easy to place. More importantly, the lower seating position gives you a greater sense of connection with the road than you get in a typical SUV.

            That becomes even more apparent once the road opens up. The Slavia feels composed and stable, and there is a genuine sense that the car was designed to be driven rather than simply used as transport. The compromise is obvious: you don't get the elevated viewpoint of an SUV. Getting in and out is also less effortless, particularly for older passengers. But once you are behind the wheel, the lower driving position is arguably an advantage.

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            Verdict

            Skoda Slavia Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            The new Slavia misses out on some features that are increasingly common in newer cars, such as hybrid powertrains and ADAS. But it gets the fundamentals right. The 179mm ground clearance means Indian roads are rarely a source of anxiety; the suspension is comfortable enough for broken surfaces, and the car remains easy to manoeuvre in the city. When the road clears, it delivers the engaging driving experience that made sedans appealing in the first place.

            The new eight-speed automatic also makes the 1.0-litre TSI a more convincing everyday package, while additions such as ventilated front seats, a rear-seat massager, a 360-degree camera and the larger digital displays make the cabin feel better equipped.

            So, if the high seating position and easy ingress of an SUV are non-negotiable, the Slavia is unlikely to change your mind. But if those things are less important to you, this remains one of the few sedans that can comfortably deal with Indian roads without giving up the qualities that make a sedan enjoyable.

            And perhaps that is the question worth asking before buying your next SUV: do you actually need one?

            Pictures by Kapil Angane

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