Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0-litre TSI AT First Drive Review

Introduction

Skoda's India 2.0 programme is entering its own 2.0 with the car you see in the photos. This is a mid-life/facelift for the Skoda Kushaq and comes four years after the car first launched. This mid-life update sees the car get an updated design language, upgraded feature set, and most importantly, a new eight-speed AT for the 1.0-litre TSI petrol.

Exterior

The biggest upgrade for the Skoda Kushaq is it moving to the automaker's modern solid design language. Up front, there is a new grille, new design for the headlamps which now have the LED elements in a new pattern. The lower section of the bumper on this top-spec Prestige variant that we have driven gets a contrast-coloured grey element.

The overall size and shape of the elements has not changed but what is new on the side are body-coloured door handles, bigger Skoda badge on the fenders, and a new design for the alloy wheels. In fact, the complete Kushaq range now gets alloy wheels with the lower-spec models getting 16-inch units whilst the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants get 17-inch units.

Most of the rear elements have been retained in their entirety but there is a new one-piece tail lamp into which they have integrated the Skoda logo and this lights up when you switch on the lights or press the brakes. All in all, the upgrades have given it a significant visual boost and should help it stand out in the crowd of SUVs that it competes against.

Interior and Features

Whilst the exterior is a major change for the Kushaq, the interior and feature list update is a little more subtle and comes in the form of tweaks to the cabin rather than a massive upgrade. Up front, Skoda has added a new virtual cockpit for the instrument cluster. It's a bright and large HD-quality display unit with easy-to-use functions and a classic Skoda font when you have the rev counter on display. The Monte Carlo one gets the same cluster but with a red colour scheme.

Space up front has not changed and for two occupants, there is more than enough headroom, legroom, and shoulder room, the last is a guarantee across the range thanks to the large centre console. The control for the AC has not changed and it is still touch-sensitive controls but sans any haptic feedback.

The overall colour scheme is beige upholstery with black plastics all around and apart from the contact surfaces, a lot of the plastics are still hard-wearing and look at least one segment down from where the Kushaq is currently positioned. In fact, if you have owned or driven the Vento/Polo, a lot of the switches will look very familiar.

Move over to the second row and it's a tight fit with just enough space for two occupants. There is more than sufficient headroom, legroom, and shoulder room but put a third person in and they also have to deal with the large centre console popping out between the seats. The seats themselves are contoured nicely and make a snug fit around your body, a useful feature on long journeys.

The overall feature list on this top-spec Prestige variant is unchanged with things like climate control with rear AC vents, powered front seats with ventilation, dual 10.25-inch screens, Google AI assistant, and a full-LED light package. New to the list are a panoramic sunroof and a first-in-segment rear seat massager. The feature is unique not just to the segment but at least one above it. The massager is effective but there is no indicator light on the switch and you can't control the intensity of the massage. However, the rear seatback still folds down so you don't lose any of the practicality that the second-row package offers. However, the Kushaq is still missing two major features that are considered standard across not just this segment but one below it too. The SUV still does not get Level-2 ADAS or a 360-degree camera package, the latter being a surprise as it was showcased on an accessorised model a year ago.

Powertrain

One of the biggest changes that Skoda has brought in for this Kushaq facelift is a new eight-speed AT for the 1.0-litre TSI petrol. This replaces the six-speed AT in the Kushaq range and this same gearbox is also expected to find its way to the Slavia sedan later this year. The numbers for the engine, 114bhp and 178Nm, remain unchanged from before and in fact, this is the same output all the way from the Kylaq to the Volkswagen Virtus sedan.

As a gearbox to use, it is very intuitive, ensuring that you are never short of torque or power. The shifts are seamless, allowing you to make quick and smooth overtakes. The powertrain is quick to respond and whilst we didn't get a chance to subject it to our V-Box, we can tell you that the 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph in kickdown will produce some very respectable numbers and, more importantly, offer a strong mid-range that is very crucial for city driving ability.

It's equally adept out on the highway with seamless shifts and the ability to get up to three-digit speeds and stay there without much effort or putting major strain on the engine. As a part of the package, you get a Sport mode where the gearbox holds the revs a little longer in every gear and there are also paddle shifters which are instant in their response and offer a decent amount of engine braking when required. Skoda claims a mileage of 19.09kmpl for this powertrain and with the way the box is designed, we have little doubt that it will achieve that number in the CarTrade real-world mileage test.

Ride and Handling

The Kushaq has always been a fun-to-drive car with a decent balance of ride and handling. The former is on the firmer side and you do feel the larger bumps and potholes but nothing that's going to make the occupants sick due to constant vertical movement. In turn, as you build up the speed, the ride flattens out and becomes confidence-inspiring for you to be able to drive faster to keep better pace. The steering weighs up nicely with a good progression and adds to the ability of the car to offer a good high-speed driving experience when needed.

What is not so good is the NVH insulation for this 1.0-litre powertrain. The three-cylinder engine is thrummy with a lot of vibrations that can be felt all over the front section of the cabin. Added to this is the presence of road and tyre noise, both of which can get overwhelming, especially at higher speeds.

Conclusion

Skoda has updated the Kushaq at a time when the entire segment has undergone a major overhaul in the last 12 months and we dare say this upgrade is a shot in the arm for the SUV. Working in its favour is the new eight-speed gearbox, driving experience, upgraded design language, and four-year Skoda Super car package.

On the flip side, whilst the feature list is mostly segment-standard and brings in a segment-first rear seatback massager, it is missing Level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera, both crucial to this part of the market. The dimensions are unchanged so it is still best suited to being a 2+2 rather than a five-seat model. The driving dynamics are spot on but Skoda needs to work on the insulation levels, especially for the 1.0-litre engine models.

Skoda had not announced prices for the Kushaq range at the time of publishing this first drive review but we will update them here once they are released.

Photography: Kapil Angane

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