Renault Kiger Facelift First Drive Review

Introduction

The Renault Kiger has been in the competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment for approximately four years now, and the updates have been far and few, considering the refreshes its rivals have received over the years.

Renault’s definition of a facelift here entails a nip-and-tuck update to the exterior design, along with a revision to the colour palette, the latter now boasting a new hero colour called Oasis Yellow. Then there’s the interior, which has received a considerable overhaul. The engine and specification departments have been left untouched, which may come as a surprise to a few. Does the facelifted avatar then have what it takes to impress in a segment where customers are spoiled for choice? Read on to find out.

Engine and Performance

The term facelift suggests that there would be minor changes to the car, and Renault has taken this quite to heart. This car continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. The former produces 71bhp and 96Nm, while the turbo version generates 99bhp and 160Nm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while the AMT and CVT units are available in select variants.

The Kiger, in this turbo-manual combo, is sprightly to drive. It starts off and builds speed at a linear pace in normal mode, which can be dialled up further in sport mode. Eco mode, as one would expect, is the dullest mode to drive in and is best reserved for bumper-to-bumper city traffic. The manual gearbox, though, felt a bit clunky, and we feel Renault could have certainly made the cogs shift smoother.

In our limited time around a test track, we could only push the Kiger facelift to a certain extent. While there were no potholes or undulations to check the ride, a few hard pushes around corners exhibited minimal body roll, hinting that the suspension should be on the stiffer side, something that we can delve into further during a detailed road test. What needs to be appreciated, though, are the NVH levels that barely let any engine or road noise filter into the cabin. Pushing the engine to higher revs might let in some engine noise at best, but this is certainly one department Renault has aced.

Exterior

The Kiger now boasts a more rugged and modern design. The front has received a comprehensive update, and the fascia is cleaner and more upmarket. The main headlight unit has been revised and now boasts a full LED setup, flanked by a gloss-black surround. The fog lights are LEDs too, and the new skid plate with a brushed aluminium finish now extends to just below the headlamps, which, at least for me, was not to my liking. Then there’s the stubby new grille finished in gloss black, along with the new Renault logo, which sits below the tweaked hood with a power dome.

The changes to the side profile are minimal, such as the fresh set of 16-inch machined alloy wheels. Additionally, the roof rails now add function as they are equipped to handle a load-bearing capacity of 50kg.

The rear of the Kiger is where Renault has made equally good changes, some of which include clear lenses for the LED tail lights with black surrounds, Kiger badging on the tailgate, along with the new 3D logo, and a revised rear bumper with a newly designed skid plate. Also on offer is a brand-new spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, which, in our opinion, adds to the sporty flair of the car. Another neat touch is the addition of a brushed aluminium insert on the tailgate, which is not just good to look at and feel but also breaks the monotony in most colourways.

Interior and Features

Step inside the Kiger and you’ll notice the subtle yet meaningful changes Renault has undertaken to amplify its appeal. The all-black theme makes way for what Renault calls a Noir and Cool Grey finish, and although it might be difficult to maintain in the long run, it certainly adds to the airiness of the cabin, even if just psychologically. The dashboard is now dominated by an eight-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with integrated wireless mobile projection. The centre console now features a wireless charger to juice up your phone’s battery, while the front seats benefit from ventilation to keep you cool on a hot day.

While the quality of plastics and materials inside hasn’t changed, they do help the Kiger race ahead compared to the competition, especially with the soft-touch finish on the top part of the dashboard and the steering wheel. Moving on to the second row, there is a sense of bigger space, courtesy of the large glasshouse all around. Not that there isn’t enough legroom, knee room, or headroom, but sitting three abreast might pose a challenge in the shoulder-room department. If we had to nitpick, it would be the lack of under-thigh support, which the Kiger misses out on - a small chink in its otherwise sturdy armour.

Safety has not been sidelined either, as the Kiger now comes equipped with a suite of features as standard, including six airbags, TPMS, ESP, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill-start assist, traction control, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Conclusion

The French automaker has given the Kiger a fresh lease of life with this facelift, with prices ranging from Rs. 6.29 lakh to Rs. 11.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It offers a healthy range of options to choose from, be it in features and variants, colours, or engine and transmission.

What was already a good package has now been levelled up with additional features, tasteful design updates, and better NVH than most rivals can offer. Customers who are cost-conscious can also opt for the dealer-level CNG fitment for a small premium. The Kiger packs a serious value-for-money quotient and should definitely be in contention if you’re looking for a sub-four-metre SUV or a car in a similar price bracket.

Photos by Kaustubh Gandhi

Renault | Renault Kiger | Kiger