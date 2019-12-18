You can now search electric car charging stations on Google Maps

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 18 December 2019, 21:52 PM

Electric cars are the future of mobility. As most major car manufacturers in India are working on electric car development, Google Maps has added a new feature that lets a user search for electric car charging stations. When a user searches for a place to charge the vehicle, the options also specify the plugs in the filter bar. However, since India is currently in the transitory phase of upgrading to electric vehicles, only a few outlets will feature CHAdeMO and CCS charging plugs. These details are particularly helpful in the international market as manufacturers like Jaguar and BMW use CCS, while the likes of Mitsubishi and Nissan use CHAdeMO.

Internationally, it was towards the end of 2018, when Google Maps introduced this feature for finding nearby EV charging points. In April 2019, Google added a feature that displays whether a charging station is currently in use. With more electric cars scheduled to be introduced in the Indian market, Google is likely to introduce an update for the Indian market which will specify the plugs in the filter bar.