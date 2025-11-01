    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Yokohama India Partners with Classic Himalayan Drive 2025

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 01 November 2025,08:56 AM IST

            Yokohama India has announced its association with The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025, a 10-day motoring expedition that revives the spirit of the iconic Himalayan Rallies from the 1980s. The drive, scheduled to flag off on 2 November, will take participants through some of the most scenic and challenging routes across the Himalayas, covering destinations like Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Manali.

            The event will see over 100 car enthusiasts driving a mix of classic and modern machines, including the 1958 Mercedes 180A, 1970 Ford Mustang, 2000 Mini Cooper, Lexus 470, Jaguar XK8, and Mercedes 230 CE. Participants are expected from India as well as from the UK, Europe, and Sri Lanka.

            Adding to the excitement, the convoy will make a special pitstop at Yokohama Club Network in Chandigarh on 9 November. Here, vehicles will undergo tyre health checks, wheel alignment, and balancing, while enthusiasts will also get a chance to witness these rare classics up close.

            Commenting on the association, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing, Yokohama India, said, “The Classic Himalayan Drive is not just a motoring event; it’s a celebration of endurance, craftsmanship, and the joy of driving. Our partnership reflects Yokohama’s long-standing commitment to performance, innovation, and passion for motoring.”

            With its deep roots in tyre technology and over 3,000 retail touchpoints across India, Yokohama continues to play a key role in promoting automotive culture and adventure driving in the country.

            Yokohama | Himalayan Drive

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/03/2025 17:13:13

            The ADV Edition moniker introduces bold styling and a more rugged character, priced from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual variant, rising to Rs 16.66 lakh for the dual-tone CVT version.

            New Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled

            New Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/02/2025 18:06:54

            Hyundai India has pulled the covers off the sportier variant of the upcoming Venue N Line setting the stage for its grand launch on 4 November 2025.

            Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater EV Set to Debut on 27 November

            Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater EV Set to Debut on 27 November

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/02/2025 10:03:35

            Mahindra has confirmed that its upcoming electric seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S will be unveiled on 27 November 2025 the brand’s ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru.

            Yokohama India Partners with Classic Himalayan Drive 2025

            Yokohama India Partners with Classic Himalayan Drive 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/01/2025 08:56:27

            Over 100 iconic cars to embark on a 10-day expedition through the Himalayas from November 2.

            Production-Ready Tata Sierra to Debut on 25 November

            Production-Ready Tata Sierra to Debut on 25 November

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/29/2025 08:18:58

            After months of extensive testing and anticipation, Tata Motors has confirmed that the new Sierra will make its Indian debut on 25 November.

            Kia Carens Adds CNG Option; Prices Start at Rs. 11.77 Lakh

            Kia Carens Adds CNG Option; Prices Start at Rs. 11.77 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/29/2025 08:11:36

            Kia India has expanded the Carens lineup with its first factory-approved CNG offering, available from Rs. 11.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is based on the Premium (O) trim and costs about Rs. 77,900 more.

            Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Surpasses 1 Lakh Export Units

            Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Surpasses 1 Lakh Export Units

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/27/2025 14:09:08

            The compact off-roader, designed and built in India, has found strong footing overseas and shipped to more than 100 countries since its export operations began.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.28 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 8.89 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 12.50 - 24.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati MCPura

            Maserati MCPura

            ₹ 5.12 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars