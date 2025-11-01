Yokohama India Partners with Classic Himalayan Drive 2025

Yokohama India has announced its association with The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025, a 10-day motoring expedition that revives the spirit of the iconic Himalayan Rallies from the 1980s. The drive, scheduled to flag off on 2 November, will take participants through some of the most scenic and challenging routes across the Himalayas, covering destinations like Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Manali.

The event will see over 100 car enthusiasts driving a mix of classic and modern machines, including the 1958 Mercedes 180A, 1970 Ford Mustang, 2000 Mini Cooper, Lexus 470, Jaguar XK8, and Mercedes 230 CE. Participants are expected from India as well as from the UK, Europe, and Sri Lanka.

Adding to the excitement, the convoy will make a special pitstop at Yokohama Club Network in Chandigarh on 9 November. Here, vehicles will undergo tyre health checks, wheel alignment, and balancing, while enthusiasts will also get a chance to witness these rare classics up close.

Commenting on the association, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing, Yokohama India, said, “The Classic Himalayan Drive is not just a motoring event; it’s a celebration of endurance, craftsmanship, and the joy of driving. Our partnership reflects Yokohama’s long-standing commitment to performance, innovation, and passion for motoring.”

With its deep roots in tyre technology and over 3,000 retail touchpoints across India, Yokohama continues to play a key role in promoting automotive culture and adventure driving in the country.

