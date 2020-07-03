Desirazu Venkat Friday 03 July 2020, 18:07 PM

Maruti Suzuki is offering wireless charging pad as an accessory for its Vitara Brezza sub-four metre SUV. The wireless charger is priced at Rs 3590 and is only available for the Brezza across the Maruti Suzuki and Nexa range of cars.

Among its rivals, only Hyundai offers wireless charging as a standard fitment in the Venue . However, this feature is only available in the 1.0-litre GDi DCT SX model and across all engine options for the SX (O) variant. This version of the car was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo and is now offered with one petrol engine and two gearbox options across nine variants.