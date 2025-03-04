Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

Volvo India has launched the updated XC90 in India, with a price tag of Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV gets cosmetic updates and new features.

In terms of design, the new XC90 features a redesigned front grille with slant struts. Additionally, the alloy wheels have a new design, and the signature Thor-design LED DRLs are now sleeker. It also gets new exterior shades.

Inside, the cabin of the XC90 comes equipped with a new 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on Google operating system. The coloured heads-up display and ADAS suite are new additions. It continues to be offered in the seven-seat configuration, with recycled materials used for the seat upholstery.

Under the hood, the XC90 makes use of the same 2.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain. It is tuned to produce 250bhp and 360Nm peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox, along with an AWD setup.

