Volvo XC90 Facelift India launch on 4 March

Volvo is all set to launch the XC90 Facelift in India on 4 March, 2025. Unveiled globally few months ago, the updated XC90 will get cosmetic upgrades and new features.

As part of the update, the new XC90 will sport the new front grille with revised chrome accents. It will also come equipped with sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. Inside, the cabin of the XC90 will be loaded with a digital instrument cluster, 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo system, coloured heads-up display, four-zone climate control, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It will be offered as a seven-seater in India along with safety features that include 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and parking sensors at the front, side, and rear.

The XC90 Facelift will continue to be powered by the existing 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that will produce 300bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

