            Volvo XC90 Facelift India launch on 4 March

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 18 February 2025,14:25 PM IST

            Volvo is all set to launch the XC90 Facelift in India on 4 March, 2025. Unveiled globally few months ago, the updated XC90 will get cosmetic upgrades and new features.

            Volvo XC90 Left Rear Three Quarter

            As part of the update, the new XC90 will sport the new front grille with revised chrome accents. It will also come equipped with sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. Inside, the cabin of the XC90 will be loaded with a digital instrument cluster, 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo system, coloured heads-up display, four-zone climate control, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It will be offered as a seven-seater in India along with safety features that include 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and parking sensors at the front, side, and rear.

            Volvo XC90 Dashboard

            The XC90 Facelift will continue to be powered by the existing 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that will produce 300bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

