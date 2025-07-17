    Recently Viewed
            Volvo XC60 Facelift India Launch on 1 August

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 17 July 2025,12:51 PM IST

            Volvo India is set to launch the facelifted XC60 on 1 August, marking the mid-cycle update of its best-selling SUV.

            Visually, the new XC60 brings subtle design updates to align with Volvo’s current lineup. A revised front grille with new iron mark, updated air intakes, refreshed bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and darker rear vertical taillights inspired by the latest XC90.

            Volvo XC60 Front Row Seats

            The most visible change inside the cabin is the introduction of an 11.2-inch free-standing touchscreen, which is claimed to offer a sharper display with 21 per cent higher pixel density and a more responsive interface. Further, it is driven by a next-gen Snapdragon Cockpit platform. It comes with built-in Google services, including Maps, Assistant, and access to the Play Store.

            Volvo XC60 Left Rear Three Quarter

            Mechanically, the facelifted XC60 will continue with the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine, producing 247 hp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and standard all-wheel drive.

            Although the official pricing for the updated model is yet to be announced, the existing B5 Ultimate variant starts at Rs.70.75 lakh (ex-showroom). A small premium of Rs. 2 to 3 lakh is expected over the current range as Volvo refreshes the model.

