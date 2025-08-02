Volvo Launches Refreshed XC60 in India at Rs. 71.90 Lakh

Volvo Car India has launched the updated XC60 at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 71.90 lakh. The refreshed model, brings notable upgrades in design, comfort, technology, and safety.

One of the key highlights of the cabin is the new 11.2-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. It supports over-the-air updates and is paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The cabin also features a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, wireless phone charging, and four-zone climate control with an air filter.

Interior enhancements include new upholstery options, wood inlays, and a Blond interior theme. The changes on the exterior include a redesigned grille, darkened tail lamps, and new design for the 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The refreshed model is now available in a new Forest Lake shade.

The refreshed XC60 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It delivers 250bhp and 360Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The XC60 continues its rivalry with the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW X5 in the luxury SUV segment.

Volvo | XC60 | Volvo XC60