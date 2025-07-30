Volvo EX30 Spotted in India Ahead of August Launch

A camouflaged Volvo EX30, the brand’s newest compact electric SUV, has been spotted testing on the Jaipur–Delhi highway, indicating that its India debut is just weeks away.

The EX30 will be positioned below the EX40 and EC40 Recharge in Volvo’s EV range, marking a new entry-level offering in the premium electric segment. Globally, it offers a 51 kWh battery pack delivering 342km WLTP range, and a 69 kWh battery achieving up to 474km WLTP range.

India is expected to receive the 69 kWh battery version, in both single‑motor rear‑wheel‑drive and dual‑motor all‑wheel‑drive formats. Visually, the EX30 retains Volvo’s signature styling features with Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, split C‑shaped tail lamps, blacked‑out roof, and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin is expected to be minimal with a 12.3‑inch vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment running Google’s operating system. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, recycled interior materials, ADAS safety systems, multiple airbags, and a 360‑degree camera.

Volvo is likely to bring the EX30 into India via the CKD route at its Hosakote plant, following its strategy for the EX40, which helped maintain competitive pricing. The EX30 is expected to be priced under Rs. 45 lakh, ex‑showroom.

