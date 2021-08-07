Please Tell Us Your City

      Volvo Cars India pushes XC40 Recharge launch to 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 07 August 2021,18:12 PM IST

      Volvo Cars India had showcased the XC40 Recharge in India earlier this year. The company had previously revealed its plans to open bookings in 2021, followed by the launch a little later. Now, the carmaker has postponed the launch of the XC40 Recharge to early 2022.

      According to Volvo, the launch timeline of the XC40 Recharge has been postponed due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors in the automobile market. Propelling the XC40 Recharge will be a 78kWh battery powering two electric motors (one on each axle), producing a combined output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The model is claimed to have a range of 418km in a single, full charge according to the WLTP cycle.

      Speaking on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The global shortage of semiconductors has resulted in Volvo having to reschedule the production of XC40 Recharge. Subsequently, Volvo Car India has also decided to defer the bookings and launch of the XC40 Recharge to early next year. The company believes in giving a committed delivery date to customers once they book. Volvo Car India will continue to deliver the current lineup. Our XC40 and S60 petrol variants are already available in India and we will introduce petrol variants of our premium sedan S90 and mid-size luxury SUV XC60 this year as we are committed to phasing out diesel cars by end of this year. This is in line with our ambition to become a fully electric car company by 2030.”

