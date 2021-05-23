Volvo Car India covers its dealer employees under COVID term insurance

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 23 May 2021, 14:27 PM

As a part of Volvo Car India employee welfare initiatives, Swedish vehicle manufacturer, Volvo has insured all the dealer employees under a COVID term insurance policy. Volvo Car India announced that the company has covered all personnel employed by its dealer network under a term insurance policy of up to Rs 10 lakh. The company will bear the premium cost and has undertaken the term insurance of all personnel employed across its 25 dealerships in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Jyoti Malhotra Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the company. They play a crucial role in customer satisfaction. For us they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem.”

A while ago, the company had also announced the ‘Contactless Program’ to promote online sales and safeguard dealer employees from the spread of COVID-19. The company further added that it has witnessed more than 50 per cent of customer inquiries through online platforms.