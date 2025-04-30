Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

Skoda India initiated a recall for over 25,000 total units of the Kylaq, Slavia, and the Kushaq. This comes in light of QC issues pertaining to the rear seatbelt buckle.

In an event of a frontal collision, the rear seatbelt buckle latch plate can possibly break, with the webbing of the rear centre seatbelt and the buckle of the rear right seatbelt possibly failing to function, thus posing a life-threatening risk to the rear seat passengers.

A total of 25,772 units manufactured between 24 May, 2024 and 1 April, 2025 are a part of this recall. The company may reach out to the customers who received vulnerable units and likely fix them free of cost.

