    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 30 April 2025,21:05 PM IST

            Skoda India initiated a recall for over 25,000 total units of the Kylaq, Slavia, and the Kushaq. This comes in light of QC issues pertaining to the rear seatbelt buckle.

            In an event of a frontal collision, the rear seatbelt buckle latch plate can possibly break, with the webbing of the rear centre seatbelt and the buckle of the rear right seatbelt possibly failing to function, thus posing a life-threatening risk to the rear seat passengers.

            A total of 25,772 units manufactured between 24 May, 2024 and 1 April, 2025 are a part of this recall. The company may reach out to the customers who received vulnerable units and likely fix them free of cost.

            Skoda Kylaq
            SkodaKylaq ₹ 7.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia | Kylaq | Skoda Kylaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to Undergo Recall over Seatbelt QC Issue

            Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to Undergo Recall over Seatbelt QC Issue

            By Dwij Bhandut04/30/2025 23:25:57

            Volkswagen is yet to make an official recall announcement.

            Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

            Voluntary Recalls for Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq

            By Dwij Bhandut04/30/2025 21:05:39

            The Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and the Kushaq have been recalled in light of safety hazards.

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:14:50

            The e Vitara will get two battery pack options, viz. 49kWh and 61kWh.

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:01:39

            The 2025 BYD Seal can be booked for a token of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            By Jay Shah04/29/2025 12:22:29

            JLR India has just dropped the curtain on the 2025 model year pricing for the Range Rover Evoque, and the luxury SUV is now priced at Rs.69.50 lakh for both its petrol and diesel iterations.

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/28/2025 16:53:42

            Kia Seltos takes a bigger chunk of the pie, with over 7 lakh units produced.

            MG Windsor EV Long Range version coming soon

            MG Windsor EV Long Range version coming soon

            By Jay Shah04/28/2025 13:59:46

            JSW MG Motor India is all set to expand the Windsor EV line-up with the introduction of a new long-range version. To be launched soon with a bigger 50kWh battery pack, the Windsor EV Long Range will be sold alongside the existing variants.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens facelift

            Kia Carens facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Altroz facelift

            Tata Altroz facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars