  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Volkswagen Virtus - First Look

      Abhishek Nigam

      Abhishek Nigam

      Wednesday 09 March 2022,22:18 PM IST

      Introduction

      The sedan segment is seeing some much-needed action these days with Skoda just recently launching the Slavia and now Volkswagen has followed suit with the global unveil of this; the new for India Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

      New for India because the Virtus has been around in international markets for a while now and this facelift will be first introduced in India and then the other markets. So what is the Virtus all about? Let’s take a look.

      What’s new on the outside?

      Volkswagen Virtus Right Front Three Quarter

      On the design front, the Virtus looks absolutely smashing especially the GT variant in Cherry Red. Exclusive to the GT variant are the black alloys with red callipers, blacked out ORVMs and roof, as well as a subtle spoiler among others.

      Volkswagen Virtus Left Side View

      But GT variant aside, even the Dynamic Line variant looks great courtesy of the smart-looking LED headlights and the signature single slatted grille. What adds some muscle in the front is that massive air-dam with piano black inserts.

      Volkswagen Virtus Rear View

      Volkswagen has clearly gone the sporty way with the Virtus and one can see that with the blacked-out treatment on the headlights and tail lights. The Virtus now looks like a scaled-down Passat and the Dynamic Line with an array of candy shades available will definitely turn heads. 

      Volkswagen Virtus Front View

      Dimensions are identical to the Skoda Slavia but the Virtus is about 20mm longer owing to the protruding front bumper.What’s new on the inside?

      Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

      Volkswagen has managed to match the insides to the stylish outsides. The first thing that hits you is the dashboard. It gives you a feeling that it is just one big horizontal slab with aluminum outlines or colour coded ones in the GT variant. No soft-touch materials is a tad disappointing but then the overall quality feels good.

      Volkswagen Virtus Infotainment System

      On the features front, the Virtus gets a vivid 8-inch digital cockpit, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, eight speakers, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, smart touch Climatronic AC, ventilated front seats, and more. 

      Volkswagen Virtus Second Row Seats

      On the safety front, the Virtus comes with up to six airbags, an electronic differential lock, ESC, hill hold control, tyre pressure deflation warning, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and more.What’s under the hood?No surprises here. Powering the Virtus is the very familiar TSI family of engines, so you get a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder TSI engine making 114bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and you get a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. 

      Volkswagen Virtus Engine Shot

      The Perfomance range gets the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI Evo engine with active cylinder technology pushing out 148bhp and 250 Nm of torque. From what we know the 1.5 might only come with the seven-speed DSG gearbox, unlike the Slavia which also gets a six-speed manual. But then that could change at the time of the launch.Competition and pricingWe expect the Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in around May this year. We expect the Virtus to be priced about 30,000 more than the Slavia so expect prices to start around Rs 11 lakh which will still undercut the segment champion, the Honda City by around 30,000. 

      Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

      How good is the Virtus and is it the sedan to buy? We will answer that question with an in-depth review real soon.

      Volkswagen Virtus
      Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen Virtus - First Look

      Volkswagen Virtus - First Look

      By Abhishek Nigam03/09/2022 22:18:51

      The Volkswagen Virtus has been unveiled in India ahead of its launch that could take place in May 2022. So what is the Virtus all about? Let’s take a look.

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      By Nikhil Puthran03/09/2022 18:50:24

      The vehicle will be launched in India on 15 March

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/09/2022 12:34:34

      The all-new NX is available in three variants.

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:11:30

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:05:24

      Winners will be announced today

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 10:58:48

      The winners will be announced today

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/08/2022 14:52:48

      The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars